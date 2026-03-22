Not Skinny But Not Barrel—6 Newer (and Cooler) Spring Jeans Trends People Are Wearing Instead

As the layers start to come off and getting dressed feels a little lighter, spring fashion naturally invites a reset—and this year, denim is leading the charge. The spring 2026 jeans trends reflect a broader shift happening across our wardrobes right now: a move toward pieces that feel relaxed but still intentional, polished but never overdone. It’s less about chasing extremes and more about finding silhouettes and washes that slot seamlessly into everyday outfits while still making them feel new.
This season’s denim leans into that sweet spot. Hems are rising (just enough to show off your shoes), fits are loosening in a way that feels flattering rather than overwhelming, and color is quietly reentering the conversation—think soft khakis, washed-out blues, and even the occasional bold red. The result? Jeans that feel more versatile, more expressive, and a lot more fun to style.
The best part is how easy these trends are to wear. Ready to add the best spring 2026 jeans to your wardrobe this season? Consider this your fool-proof fashion-person guide. Below, shop the best spring 2026 jeans trends.
See the Best Spring 2026 Jeans Trends You Need to Know
Bootcut Jeans Trend
I used to think bootcut jeans were strictly a throwback, but lately I’ve been reaching for them nonstop. There’s something about that subtle flare that just balances everything out—especially with chunkier shoes or boots. They feel polished without trying too hard, and honestly, they make my legs look so long. It’s giving effortless, slightly retro, but still very now. Wear à la Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy with your favorite tee and a bandana.
Gap
Low Rise Long & Lean Split-Hem Jeans
Reformation
Blair High Rise Baby Bootcut Jeans
Smyth
Owl High Rise Bootcut Jean
Zara
ZW Collection Bootcut Mid-Rise Jeans
High-Water Jeans Trend
I’m fully in my high-water jeans era. That slightly too-short length feels intentional in the best way, like I planned the whole outfit around my shoes. It’s perfect for showing off a cute sneaker or a statement flat, and it just feels lighter for spring. A little ankle moment? Always yes.
Reformation
Alyssa Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
Banana Republic Factory
Wide-Leg High-Rise Cropped Jean
Mango
Catherin Culotte High-Rise Jeans
Old Navy
Mid-Rise Baggy Cropped Jeans
Red Jeans Trend
I didn’t expect to love red jeans as much as I do, but here we are. They instantly make an outfit feel more styled, even if I’m just wearing a white tee or neutral-colored sweater. Opt for brightly colored color-blocking pairs to make your outfit feel like it's straight from a runway show.