Suddenly, All of the Chicest People I Know Are Wearing Trench Coats in This Elegant Wintery Shade
Having gotten off to a mild start this the season, I'm in need of a lightweight layer to tide me over whilst my cosy winter coats remain waiting in the wings. While I'm sure their time will come around soon, this intermediary period requires coverage that can give me a wash of warmth without overheating me.
Inspired by the chic trench coats I've been seeing all around me, this winter I'm inspired to shop the style for myself. However, rather that opting for the classic camel colour I've seen year after year, this season I'm shopping the under-the-radar but highly chic khaki trench coat trend.
With an earthy, slightly moody energy, this emerging trench coat trend adds depth and interest to an outfit, all the while nodding to the change of season. Whilst camel and beige trench coats are style staples that comes back yearly, trench coats in this richer khaki shade feels both seasonally apt and a fresh alternative to the trench coat colour trends that have come before.
Taking over shop fronts, the trend has been widely adopted across hight street and designer brands this season. Whilst some have showcased elegant car coats, others have released chic double breasted styles in the trendy shade.
While khaki isn't considered a traditional neutral, the wintry hue is muted enough to style well with wide range of shades. A natural colour seen throughout nature, this wearable hue pairs well with other earthy tones including browns, beiges, whites and black, as well as with more vibrant colours including burgundy and plum.
Set to take rival camel coats this season, read on to discover our edit of the best khaki trench coats to buy now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST KHAKI TRENCH COATS:
This trench comes up slightly large and styles well with a jumper underneath.
Style over denim for an easy transitional look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
