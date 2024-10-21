Suddenly, All of the Chicest People I Know Are Wearing Trench Coats in This Elegant Wintery Shade

Having gotten off to a mild start this the season, I'm in need of a lightweight layer to tide me over whilst my cosy winter coats remain waiting in the wings. While I'm sure their time will come around soon, this intermediary period requires coverage that can give me a wash of warmth without overheating me.

Inspired by the chic trench coats I've been seeing all around me, this winter I'm inspired to shop the style for myself. However, rather that opting for the classic camel colour I've seen year after year, this season I'm shopping the under-the-radar but highly chic khaki trench coat trend.

With an earthy, slightly moody energy, this emerging trench coat trend adds depth and interest to an outfit, all the while nodding to the change of season. Whilst camel and beige trench coats are style staples that comes back yearly, trench coats in this richer khaki shade feels both seasonally apt and a fresh alternative to the trench coat colour trends that have come before.

Taking over shop fronts, the trend has been widely adopted across hight street and designer brands this season. Whilst some have showcased elegant car coats, others have released chic double breasted styles in the trendy shade.

While khaki isn't considered a traditional neutral, the wintry hue is muted enough to style well with wide range of shades. A natural colour seen throughout nature, this wearable hue pairs well with other earthy tones including browns, beiges, whites and black, as well as with more vibrant colours including burgundy and plum.

Set to take rival camel coats this season, read on to discover our edit of the best khaki trench coats to buy now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST KHAKI TRENCH COATS:

Zara Long Trench Coat With Belt £70 SHOP NOW This trench comes up slightly large and styles well with a jumper underneath.

Nobodys Child Khaki Oversized Single Breasted Trench Coat £149 SHOP NOW Style over denim for an easy transitional look.

Zara Water-Repellent Trench Coat £80 SHOP NOW Fair drizzly days in style.

Uniqlo Trench Coat £99 SHOP NOW This also comes in cream and black.

ME+EM Oversized Cotton Trench Coat £595 SHOP NOW The water-resistant fabric makes this perfect for daily styling.

Mint Velvet Khaki Structured Trench Coat £189 SHOP NOW Style with a cotton shirt or wear with a fresh white tee.

& Other Stories Single-Breasted Trench Coat £165 SHOP NOW This is well on its way to selling out.

Sezane Clyde Trench Coat £275 SHOP NOW Fashion people can't get enough of Sezane's Clyde Trench.

Marks & Spencer Waterproof Belted Trench Coat £99 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 6—24.

Loewe Belted Cotton Drill Trench Coat £2250 SHOP NOW The voluminous sleeves give this a sculptural finish.

Reformation Matteo Trench £368 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other shades.