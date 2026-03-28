I've Done the Research—These Are the *Exact* Sandal Colours That Look Best With Blue Jeans

If you ask me, spring is the season to shake up the same-old jeans and sandals rotation. Repeating the same duos can become stale, especially as the many months of warmer days (we hope) stretch ahead of us. So, with spring on the horizon and the warmer weather incoming, I’ve scrolled through 100s of fashion people's Instagrams and rounded up five sandal colour trends to prioritise for 2026. And the best bit? They all pair perfectly with a classic year-round staple: blue denim.
Some of these sandals you may already own, some are nostalgic '90s revivals, and others uncover unexpected denim pairings that have all of us gripped. The key is to balance investment pieces like cashmere knits and high-quality sandals with trend-led styles, so you’re building a wardrobe that lasts beyond this spring/summer season.
So, without further ado, scroll on to see the chicest sandal colours to wear with blue jeans this spring.
The Best Sandal Colours to Wear With Jeans:
1. Honey-Butter Slides + Faded Blue Jeans
Style Notes: After the rainy season, it's time to bring joy back into our styling. Light wash denim, simple scrappy vests and matching buttery sandals and shoulder bags. Spring-ready, tactile, and instantly cheerful.
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Simon Miller
Salerno Woven Sandal
If the sun wore sandals it would be these.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
Light wash jeans provide a light and summery vibe that lifts the mood and you wardrobe.
Reformation
Elena Shoulder Bag
Its rigid structure and 100% leather outer makes this shoulder bag surprisingly roomy.
2. Burgundy Flip-Flops + Dark-Wash Denim
Style Notes: Surprisingly, the winter burgundy trend moves into SS26, adding depth to lighter palettes, making it a trend of longevity. It works especially well with dark denim, crisp whites and gold.
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& Other Stories
Tapered Jeans
Hitting the sweet spot between structure and ease.
A.Emery
Flora Leather Sandals in Burgundy
Unexpectedly fresh when paired with deep denim or airy fabric for fresh spring styling.
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Mid-Weight Crew Neck Jumper
A favourite brand for elevated cashmere.
3. Black Sandals + Cropped Ankle Jeans
Style Notes: Slim-fit cropped jeans and sleek black sandals provide a clean foundation, while the vintage blouse adds a touch of eclectic ease yet relaxed charm.
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CELINE
Celine Lympia Triomphe Thong
An investment piece that will become a wardrobe legend.
M&S
High Waisted Cropped Slim Fit Jeans
Modern, French-inspired and pairs perfectly with slim sandals.
RIXO
Sandi Cotton Top
Vintage inspired blouses captures a carefree charm and lends it to any outfit combination.
4. White Chunky Sandals + Baggy Jeans
Style Notes: Rich indigo baggy denim + crisp white sport sandals + classic straw tote = an endlessly repeatable outfit, for spring, not just summer. For the spring chill, throw over a light jacket.
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AGOLDE
Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
An undone silhouette that works with any sandals and top trio.