I've Done the Research—These Are the *Exact* Sandal Colours That Look Best With Blue Jeans

Consider this your guide to the best sandal colours to wear with blue jeans this spring/summer.

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sandal colours and blue jeans
(Image credit: @saraloura @amaka.hamelijnck @jaimeridge)
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If you ask me, spring is the season to shake up the same-old jeans and sandals rotation. Repeating the same duos can become stale, especially as the many months of warmer days (we hope) stretch ahead of us. So, with spring on the horizon and the warmer weather incoming, I’ve scrolled through 100s of fashion people's Instagrams and rounded up five sandal colour trends to prioritise for 2026. And the best bit? They all pair perfectly with a classic year-round staple: blue denim.

Some of these sandals you may already own, some are nostalgic '90s revivals, and others uncover unexpected denim pairings that have all of us gripped. The key is to balance investment pieces like cashmere knits and high-quality sandals with trend-led styles, so you’re building a wardrobe that lasts beyond this spring/summer season.

So, without further ado, scroll on to see the chicest sandal colours to wear with blue jeans this spring.

The Best Sandal Colours to Wear With Jeans:

1. Honey-Butter Slides + Faded Blue Jeans

sandals colours and blue jeans 1

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: After the rainy season, it's time to bring joy back into our styling. Light wash denim, simple scrappy vests and matching buttery sandals and shoulder bags. Spring-ready, tactile, and instantly cheerful.

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2. Burgundy Flip-Flops + Dark-Wash Denim

Blue jeans and sandal colours 2

(Image credit: @jaimeridge)

Style Notes: Surprisingly, the winter burgundy trend moves into SS26, adding depth to lighter palettes, making it a trend of longevity. It works especially well with dark denim, crisp whites and gold.

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3. Black Sandals + Cropped Ankle Jeans

Blue jeans and sandal colours 3

(Image credit: @hedvigso)

Style Notes: Slim-fit cropped jeans and sleek black sandals provide a clean foundation, while the vintage blouse adds a touch of eclectic ease yet relaxed charm.

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4. White Chunky Sandals + Baggy Jeans

Blue jeans and sandal colours 4

(Image credit: @emswells)

Style Notes: Rich indigo baggy denim + crisp white sport sandals + classic straw tote = an endlessly repeatable outfit, for spring, not just summer. For the spring chill, throw over a light jacket.

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