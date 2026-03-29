Wondering What Shoes to Wear With Barrel Jeans This Spring? 5 Styles I Approve Of

As a self-confessed denim-obsessive, I’m the first to admit just how difficult jeans shopping can be. As soon as I find a style that fits me, I just end up buying the same pair in different washes to save the stress of having to do the process all over again. That was until last year, when I finally branched out of my straight-leg comfort zone and tried a pair of the Citizens of Humanity barrel-leg jeans. I was instantly converted.
The barrel-leg jean is a looser style which features a fitted waist, leading into a voluminous leg that then tapers in at the ankle, with variations on how exaggerated the voluminous shape is finished. It’s usually found in a mid or high-waist option, and can also be referred to as a horseshoe or balloon-leg. As someone with a petite frame, it’s difficult for me to find a baggy pair of jeans that doesn’t overwhelm and drown my figure or make it look as if I’ve borrowed a pair straight from my dad's wardrobe. However, thanks to the more structured feel of a barrel-leg, this has quickly become my go-to style.
With baggier jeans, shoes can often get lost under the excess fabric, but thanks to the tapered ankle, barrel jeans make it that much easier to pair with an array of different shoe styles, no matter how voluminous the leg is.
To gain some inspiration (and talk myself into buying another pair), I’ve compiled five different spring shoes to wear with barrel-leg jeans. Scroll on to discover and to also find the best barrel-leg jeans to buy now.
The Best Spring Shoes to Wear With Barrel-Leg Jeans:
1. Heeled Thong Sandals
Style Notes: There’s something inherently chic about a heeled thong sandal. They’re my go-to style of heel to slip on when I want to elevate my outfit, but don’t want it to look too dressed up. With the weather warming up, it’s time to get that pedi booked in and ready to invest in a pair.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Satin Kitten Heel Sandals
Satin makes it feel that bit more elevated.
Dolce Vita
Brevel Suede Heeled Sandals
Tan suede is so chic on a sunny spring day.
GIANVITO ROSSI
Calypso 80 Suede-Trimmed Raffia Sandals
This raffia style is making me feel so excited for summer.
Gucci
Women's Vittoria Thong
Bring colour into your look through your accessories.
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Heeled Flip Flops
Toteme get it right every time with their accessories.
2. Bright Suede Trainers
Style Notes: As a neutral connoisseur, the thought of anything too bright makes me physically wince. However, I have eaten my words after seeing how Marianne has styled her green trainers and am now trying not to impulsively buy a pair. They completely transform a look and bring a dopamine hit to any outfit.
Shop the Trend:
Adidas
Handball Spezial Sneakers
Burgundy is such a versatile shade that goes with so much.
HOFF
Bridge Blue
Pastels and spring go hand-in-hand.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
These Cos trainers were a sell-out when they first launched.
ALOHAS
Tb.490 Rife Forest Green Leather Sneakers
The deep forest green hue is so chic.
adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Trainers in Red and Pink
Adidas are known for their contrasting coloured trainers.
3. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: The beloved ballet flat was a no-brainer to include in a spring shoe roundup. Classic leather, mesh, cut-out, suede, embellished...there’s such an array of styles available now that all achieve such different looks, their versatility really is impressive and it's clear how they have cemented themselves into capsule wardrobe territory as opposed to a fleeting trend.
Shop the Trend:
Whistles
Plum Whistles X Essen Ballet Flat
This is part of Whistles collaboration with luxury footwear brand Essen.