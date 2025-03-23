The Chicest People I Know Are Wearing This Fresh Jacket Trend—I’ve Found 18 That Are Extra Elevated

By
published
in Features

As spring approaches, I'm on the hunt for transitional pieces that will elevate my everyday looks while still keeping me warm. And while the classic trench coat will always have a place in my spring capsule wardrobe, this year it's the cropped trench that is taking centre stage.

Izzy in a cropped trench coat and burgundy shoes

(Image credit: @izzydilg)

Cropped trench jackets are a modern take on the classic trench that we all know and love. Offering an equally sophisticated look, but with a fresh touch, they're the perfect balance between trendy and timeless, ensuring that whether you opt for a designer or high-street style, it's an investment you won't great.

And I'm not the only one who thinks so, with cropped trenches appearing on all the best-dressed people on my feed right now. The best bit? They go with just as many looks as a long-line trench, pairing perfectly with skirts and dresses, but also with trousers and jeans, which means the style is sure to blend seamlessly into your wardrobe and become a layer you can rely on, especially during this tricky in-between season!

If like me you're now on the hunt for a cropped trench coat then keep scrolling for my edit of the best out there right now.

Aniyah Morinia in a cropped trench coat

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

The Best Cropped Trench Jackets to Shop This Spring:

The Best Cropped Trench Coats Under £100:

Short Trench Coat
H&M
Short Trench Coat

Yep, you read that price right. It comes in three other colours too.

Short Hooded Trench Coat
ZARA
Short Hooded Trench Coat

The collar can be worn up or down, so this feels like two jackets for the price of one.

MANGO, Double-Breasted Jacket With Lapels
MANGO
Double-Breasted Jacket With Lapels

I'm a fan of this rich khaki shade, but it also comes in classic tan.

Forever New Ebony Cropped Trench Coat, Camel
Forever New
Ebony Cropped Trench Coat, Camel

Pop this on to feel effortlessly chic.

Cotton Rich Short Trench Coat
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Short Trench Coat

An easy-to-wear wardrobe staple.

Asos Design Cropped Twill Trench Coat in Navy
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Cropped Twill Trench Coat in Navy

Navy is such an underrated colour for a trench.

The Best Cropped Trench Coats Under £200:

My Essential Wardrobe Mira Trench Jacket, Major Brown
MY ESSENTIAL WARDROBE
Mira Trench Jacket, Major Brown

I'm picturing this with many outfits, from day to night.

Short Trench Coat Jacket
& Other Stories
Short Trench Coat Jacket

Style with knee-high boots and a skirt to achieve this sleek look.

Short Trench Coat
Arket
Short Trench Coat

I'm loving the cape-like fit.

Lollys Laundry Viola Cropped Trench Coat, Ecru
Lollys Laundry
Viola Cropped Trench Coat

A classic take on the cropped trench.

Water-Repellent Cotton Cape Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Water-Repellent Cotton Cape Jacket

Available in two neutral shades, both equally chic.

Oversized Cropped Trench Coat Cape
COS
Oversized Cropped Trench Coat Cape

How gorgeous is this rust colour for spring?

The Best Cropped Trench Coats Over £200:

Bobby Jacket - Light Beige - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sezane
Bobby Jacket - Light Beige - Organic Cotton

A true wardrobe hero.

Cropped Gabardine Trench Jacket
BURBERRY
Cropped Gabardine Trench Jacket

A Burberry trench coat is firmly on our wish list this year.

Short Leather Trench Desert
Toteme
Short Leather Trench Desert

While this is still a trench coat at its core, it also carries elements of a classic biker style. And it works like a dream.

Cropped Cotton Trench Jacket
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN
Cropped Cotton Trench Jacket

A trench without buttons can be just as stylish.

Jim Double-Breasted Cropped Cotton-Blend Gabardine Trench Coat
MAX MARA
Jim Double-Breasted Cropped Cotton-Blend Gabardine Trench Coat

Simply gorgeous.

Biglia Gabardine Short Trench Coat - Weekend Max Mara - Women - Beige - 36 It
Weekend Max Mara
Biglia Gabardine Short Trench Coat

Opt for the beige to keep things classic, or mix it up with khaki or navy.

Katie Sims

Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.

Latest