The Chicest People I Know Are Wearing This Fresh Jacket Trend—I’ve Found 18 That Are Extra Elevated

As spring approaches, I'm on the hunt for transitional pieces that will elevate my everyday looks while still keeping me warm. And while the classic trench coat will always have a place in my spring capsule wardrobe, this year it's the cropped trench that is taking centre stage.

Cropped trench jackets are a modern take on the classic trench that we all know and love. Offering an equally sophisticated look, but with a fresh touch, they're the perfect balance between trendy and timeless, ensuring that whether you opt for a designer or high-street style, it's an investment you won't great.

And I'm not the only one who thinks so, with cropped trenches appearing on all the best-dressed people on my feed right now. The best bit? They go with just as many looks as a long-line trench, pairing perfectly with skirts and dresses, but also with trousers and jeans, which means the style is sure to blend seamlessly into your wardrobe and become a layer you can rely on, especially during this tricky in-between season!

If like me you're now on the hunt for a cropped trench coat then keep scrolling for my edit of the best out there right now.

The Best Cropped Trench Jackets to Shop This Spring:

The Best Cropped Trench Coats Under £100:

H&M Short Trench Coat £30 SHOP NOW Yep, you read that price right. It comes in three other colours too.

ZARA Short Hooded Trench Coat £60 SHOP NOW The collar can be worn up or down, so this feels like two jackets for the price of one.

MANGO Double-Breasted Jacket With Lapels £90 SHOP NOW I'm a fan of this rich khaki shade, but it also comes in classic tan.

Forever New Ebony Cropped Trench Coat, Camel £95 SHOP NOW Pop this on to feel effortlessly chic.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Short Trench Coat £59 SHOP NOW An easy-to-wear wardrobe staple.

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Cropped Twill Trench Coat in Navy £48 SHOP NOW Navy is such an underrated colour for a trench.

The Best Cropped Trench Coats Under £200:

MY ESSENTIAL WARDROBE Mira Trench Jacket, Major Brown £150 SHOP NOW I'm picturing this with many outfits, from day to night.

& Other Stories Short Trench Coat Jacket £145 SHOP NOW Style with knee-high boots and a skirt to achieve this sleek look.

Arket Short Trench Coat £169 SHOP NOW I'm loving the cape-like fit.

Lollys Laundry Viola Cropped Trench Coat £140 SHOP NOW A classic take on the cropped trench.

Massimo Dutti Water-Repellent Cotton Cape Jacket £149 £100 SHOP NOW Available in two neutral shades, both equally chic.

COS Oversized Cropped Trench Coat Cape £110 SHOP NOW How gorgeous is this rust colour for spring?

The Best Cropped Trench Coats Over £200:

Sezane Bobby Jacket - Light Beige - Organic Cotton £240 SHOP NOW A true wardrobe hero.

BURBERRY Cropped Gabardine Trench Jacket £1450 SHOP NOW A Burberry trench coat is firmly on our wish list this year.

Toteme Short Leather Trench Desert £2710 SHOP NOW While this is still a trench coat at its core, it also carries elements of a classic biker style. And it works like a dream.

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Cropped Cotton Trench Jacket £895 SHOP NOW A trench without buttons can be just as stylish.

MAX MARA Jim Double-Breasted Cropped Cotton-Blend Gabardine Trench Coat £815 SHOP NOW Simply gorgeous.