Direct From Cannes: The French-Inspired Way to Wear Capri Pants This Summer

It’s a happy coincidence that the Cannes Film Festival lands in May, primed to boost me with styling inspiration to see me through the summer months. While the red carpet looks ignite my imagination, it’s the off-duty moments—the airport arrivals, hotel exits and casual street strolls—that actually influence what ends up in my summer wardrobe.

Stepping out of the Hotel Martinez on day three of the festival, Ariana Greenblatt delivered exactly the kind of understated, impossibly chic look that proves Cannes' casual style is just as compelling as the red carpet couture. Her take on the capri pants trend was a masterclass in grown-up elegance with a French twist—enough to make even the most hesitant dresser (read: me) reconsider the polarising trouser.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Where Londoners have been pairing their capris with pointy kitten heels and slouchy tees, Greenblatt opted for a more refined route. A black beret tipped her look into French-girl territory, while a cream knit top, round-toe black heels and a classic clutch kept the outfit feeling polished yet unfussy.

Sticking to a monochrome palette of cream and black, Greenblatt’s look tempered the playful energy of capri pants with a sense of quiet confidence.

Exactly the kind of easy elegance I want my wardrobe to channel this summer. Scroll on to shop the best Greenblatt-inspired capri pants below.

SHOP CAPRI PANTS HERE:

COS Slim Capri Pants £75 SHOP NOW Style with kitten heels to give your look a playful, retro energy. Reformation Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant £148 SHOP NOW In a chic gingham print, the capri pants trend really comes to life. Free People Bette Super Slim Capris £78 SHOP NOW While I love these in black, they also come in red and white. & Other Stories Capri Trousers £67 SHOP NOW Style with a boxy tee, or wear with a peplum to for a Greenblatt-approved ensemble. Anthropologie Popcorn Knit Capri Pants £48 SHOP NOW The fill hem detailing gives these such a pretty, playful edge. Faithfull Capri Cropped Linen Slim-Leg Pants £210 SHOP NOW It's not just a fad—the capri pants trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Peachy Den The Cindy Capris £110 SHOP NOW Style this with the matching top or wear with a retro tee. Damson Madder Anisa Capri Pants £55 SHOP NOW Wear these with pretty Mary Janes to give your outfit a preppy energy.