Direct From Cannes: The French-Inspired Way to Wear Capri Pants This Summer
Ariana Greenblatt just made the capri pants trend feel chicer than ever. Discover how her French-inspired styling gave the playful trouser trend an elegant, grown-up energy.
It’s a happy coincidence that the Cannes Film Festival lands in May, primed to boost me with styling inspiration to see me through the summer months. While the red carpet looks ignite my imagination, it’s the off-duty moments—the airport arrivals, hotel exits and casual street strolls—that actually influence what ends up in my summer wardrobe.
Stepping out of the Hotel Martinez on day three of the festival, Ariana Greenblatt delivered exactly the kind of understated, impossibly chic look that proves Cannes' casual style is just as compelling as the red carpet couture. Her take on the capri pants trend was a masterclass in grown-up elegance with a French twist—enough to make even the most hesitant dresser (read: me) reconsider the polarising trouser.
Where Londoners have been pairing their capris with pointy kitten heels and slouchy tees, Greenblatt opted for a more refined route. A black beret tipped her look into French-girl territory, while a cream knit top, round-toe black heels and a classic clutch kept the outfit feeling polished yet unfussy.
Sticking to a monochrome palette of cream and black, Greenblatt’s look tempered the playful energy of capri pants with a sense of quiet confidence.
Exactly the kind of easy elegance I want my wardrobe to channel this summer. Scroll on to shop the best Greenblatt-inspired capri pants below.
SHOP CAPRI PANTS HERE:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
