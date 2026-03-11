Spring brings a nimble energy—one we rarely feel in the depths of winter—and our outfit choices often reflect exactly that. Colours are lighter, fabrics are sheer, gauzy and silky. Whilst winter feels like a slow, warm blanket, spring brings energy and a host of new looks that have had to patiently wait for warmer days to return. In the midst of this transitional period into spring, I have elegant spring outfits on my mind. I've worn my fair share of comfy clothes, leggings and relaxed woollen jumpers over the last few months, and don't get me wrong, I love these pieces madly, but I've felt increasingly drawn to pieces that will elevate my wardrobe this season. Whether it's for the first coffee date with friends outside (it's almost warm enough) or a day in the office, elegance is the keyword I lean on.
Elegant outfits don't have to be difficult, mind you. They can feel simple and represent your personal style without teetering into stuffy or "business casual." As you'll find in the following five outfits, butter yellow trenches, silky trousers and draped tops are all capable of taking an outfit from perfectly fine to chic and sophisticated. There's something about the colours and fabrics most commonly found in spring that lend themselves to more elegant outfits (think: tulle, silk, satin and crisp cotton). If you're also on a journey to curate your spring capsule, you can turn to the following looks that are refined enough for any occasion.
Elegant Spring Outfits to Copy Now:
1. Butter Yellow Trench + Tailored Trousers + Baguette Bag
Style Notes: Like bread and butter, there is simply no better combination than a silky butter yellow trench and a baguette bag. The light colour and compact handbag feel so fitting for spring, and look especially elegant when worn with tailored trousers and snakeskin heels as Danielle has done here.
Shop the Look:
Max Mara
Two-Piece Technical-Fabric Trench Coat
The slightly transparent material and vanilla/buttery shade make this trench so beautiful.
ZARA
Zw Collection High-Waist Wide-Leg Trousers
Sleek, wide-leg and so easy to style with a variety of other tops and jackets.
Aeyde
Clara snake-effect leather pumps
High-vamp and snakeskin pattern, these shoes are fun, trendy choice for the year (and beyond).
2. Blazer + Satin Trousers + T-Bar Heels
Style Notes: With spring, it's time to bring out the lighter neutrals. Sylvie's tonal outfit in creamy beige hues is a gorgeous replacement for darker monochrome ensembles you might've worn during autumn and winter. A waisted blazer and silky trousers pair well together and add texture and movement to your outfit.
Shop the Look:
Sézane
Annetta Jacket - Mottled Beige
A collarless blazer has a softer aesthetic but is still chic and put-together.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
You'll wear these all through spring and summer too.
CELINE
Kitten T-Bar Strap Pump in Calfskin
T-bar heels are a trendy alternative to Mary Janes and sling-back heels.
3. Black Dress + High-Vamp Heels + Matching Accessories
Style Notes: If you're one who loves all-black outfits, there are plenty of ways to make them work in warmer months, as proven by Ilirida's monochrome look. A drapey, little black dress with high-vamp heels (very trendy this year) is fluid and sophisticated for spring. Adding matching accessories, like a claw clip and handbag, tie everything together exceptionally well.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Casette Silk Dress
The perfect little black dress for plenty of occasions. The back is stunning, too.
AEYDE
Delia Leather Pumps
A lower heel and higher vamp feels super retro.
& Other Stories
Classic Hair Claw
Don't underestimate the power of great hair accessories. They can bring so much personality and polish to your look.
4. White Shirt + Ecru Trousers + Loafers
Style Notes: Elegant spring outfits can feel breezy but elevated, even without a splash of indigo denim or a dark blazer. Take Marilyn's look, which combines ecru and white (such a pretty mixture), and punctuates it with black loafers. It's a perfect option for feeling polished this season.
Shop the Look:
COS
Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt
A staple for any wardrobe, no matter what season.
COS
Cotton-Canvas Straight-Leg Trousers
These trousers have such a unique texture to them. They're classic, but this makes them slightly different.