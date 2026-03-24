Not Ballet Flats, Not Pumps: The "Just Right" Heeled-Shoe Trend Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing

Ever wondered how to combine the chic Parisian style of ballet flatswith the elegance of pumps? Let me introduce you to ballet pumps. These shoes aren't exactly ballet flats or traditional pumps, but they strike the perfect balance between the two. I'm not the only one who loves this trend—Kaia Gerber is a fan too. Just check out her outfit from a recent outing.
While leaving Chateau Marmont after a night out, Gerber was seen in a sleek all-black spring outfit. She wore a below-the-knee halter dress, Gucci's Jackie 1961 bag, and a bold red lip. But her footwear choice—ballet pumps—really stole the show. Gerber has worn ballet pumps before, specifically a low-profile pair from French brand Repetto, but this time, she chose a more elevated style, the Cendrillon Pumps by the same brand. They have the classic ballet-flats upper and decorative bow details, but instead of the block heel and rounded toe, these feature a stiletto heel and a pointed toe.
I've spotted fashion insiders in London, Paris, and L.A. incorporating ballet pumps into their wardrobes here and there, but I anticipate this silhouette will become a key shoe trend for spring and summer 2026. It offers a perfect blend of casual comfort and polished style, easily elevating a pair of jeans or softening the look of a maxi dress.
With that in mind, take a cue from Gerber and keep scrolling to shop for top styles—from timeless designs like Margaux's Ada to modern silhouettes like Reformation's cult-favorite Inez Pumps. Each one is worth adding to your wardrobe for a different reason.