I Wasn't Sold on Capri Pants, But This Shoe Trend Makes Them Look So Chic

I can't escape it any more, I'm falling for the capri pants trend. While I resited them for all of last summer, assured they'd be a flash-in-the-pan kind of trend, recently, I've spotted some excellently styled capri pants outfits that have made me change my mind.

Having once cast them aside, I was trying to figure out exactly what made them look so chic this time around, and then I realised it: all of the chicest capri pants outfits I'd seen shared a specific shoe in common. Not heels, not trainers, it's a ballet flats pairing that makes the trouser trend look the chicest.

Anchoring the ultra-cropped trousers with a flat silhouette, this pretty pairing plays into the trousers' inherently retro charm, without feeling overdone or costumey.

Comfortable and considered, ballet flats have become one of the most significant shoe trends of recent seasons. Exposing most of the foot, ballet flats have the lightweight finish that the summer months call for, but win extra points for their closed-toe design that makes styling them across summer's early days all the more comfortable.

Wearing well with capri pants, this simple formula is lightweight enough to contend with the summer heat, but still polished and playful enough to see you through the summer months in style. While heels might feel too dressy, and low-profile trainers, too casual, this in-between shoe trend offers the poise and comfort of both.

Read on to discover our edit of the best capri pants and ballet flats below.

SHOP CAPRI PANTS AND BALLET FLATS:

H&M Tailored Capri Trousers £20 SHOP NOW Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.

H&M Leather Ballet Pumps £50 SHOP NOW Be quick—these are already on track to sell out.

Arket Tailored Capri Pants £57 SHOP NOW Style these with a heel or pair with a pretty ballet flat.

H&M Leather Ballet Pumps £55 SHOP NOW The square-toe finish gives these a polished, elevated feel.

COS Cotton-Blend Capri Trousers £65 SHOP NOW It's true—the capri pants trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

COS Leather Ballerina Flats £110 SHOP NOW These also come in brown and cream.

& Other Stories Ribbon-Detailed Capri Trousers £97 SHOP NOW The bow detailing gives these such a playful energy.

Le Monde Béryl Ballet Mary Jane £415 SHOP NOW Style these with fresh white socks for a polished, preppy look.

Reformation Gusta Knit Cropped Pant £98 SHOP NOW While I love these in black, they also come in a pretty checked style.

Arket Leather Mary Jane Flats £159 SHOP NOW These have a full coverage design for a comfortable finish.

Faithfull Capri Cropped Linen Slim-Leg Pants £210 SHOP NOW Style this with a graphic tee for a retro-inspired take.