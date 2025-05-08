I Wasn't Sold on Capri Pants, But This Shoe Trend Makes Them Look So Chic
It's true—ballet flats bring out the most in capri pants. Read on to discover the chic summer pairing that fashion people will be coming back to throughout the season.
I can't escape it any more, I'm falling for the capri pants trend. While I resited them for all of last summer, assured they'd be a flash-in-the-pan kind of trend, recently, I've spotted some excellently styled capri pants outfits that have made me change my mind.
Having once cast them aside, I was trying to figure out exactly what made them look so chic this time around, and then I realised it: all of the chicest capri pants outfits I'd seen shared a specific shoe in common. Not heels, not trainers, it's a ballet flats pairing that makes the trouser trend look the chicest.
Anchoring the ultra-cropped trousers with a flat silhouette, this pretty pairing plays into the trousers' inherently retro charm, without feeling overdone or costumey.
Comfortable and considered, ballet flats have become one of the most significant shoe trends of recent seasons. Exposing most of the foot, ballet flats have the lightweight finish that the summer months call for, but win extra points for their closed-toe design that makes styling them across summer's early days all the more comfortable.
Wearing well with capri pants, this simple formula is lightweight enough to contend with the summer heat, but still polished and playful enough to see you through the summer months in style. While heels might feel too dressy, and low-profile trainers, too casual, this in-between shoe trend offers the poise and comfort of both.
Read on to discover our edit of the best capri pants and ballet flats below.
SHOP CAPRI PANTS AND BALLET FLATS:
It's true—the capri pants trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
While I love these in black, they also come in a pretty checked style.
Style this with a graphic tee for a retro-inspired take.
This rich burgundy flats offer an easy way to work a subtle wash of colour into your wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
