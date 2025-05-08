I Wasn't Sold on Capri Pants, But This Shoe Trend Makes Them Look So Chic

It's true—ballet flats bring out the most in capri pants. Read on to discover the chic summer pairing that fashion people will be coming back to throughout the season.

Influencer wears capri pants and ballet flats.
I can't escape it any more, I'm falling for the capri pants trend. While I resited them for all of last summer, assured they'd be a flash-in-the-pan kind of trend, recently, I've spotted some excellently styled capri pants outfits that have made me change my mind.

Having once cast them aside, I was trying to figure out exactly what made them look so chic this time around, and then I realised it: all of the chicest capri pants outfits I'd seen shared a specific shoe in common. Not heels, not trainers, it's a ballet flats pairing that makes the trouser trend look the chicest.

Influencer wears capri pants with ballet flats.

Anchoring the ultra-cropped trousers with a flat silhouette, this pretty pairing plays into the trousers' inherently retro charm, without feeling overdone or costumey.

Comfortable and considered, ballet flats have become one of the most significant shoe trends of recent seasons. Exposing most of the foot, ballet flats have the lightweight finish that the summer months call for, but win extra points for their closed-toe design that makes styling them across summer's early days all the more comfortable.

Wearing well with capri pants, this simple formula is lightweight enough to contend with the summer heat, but still polished and playful enough to see you through the summer months in style. While heels might feel too dressy, and low-profile trainers, too casual, this in-between shoe trend offers the poise and comfort of both.

Influencer wears capri pants with ballet flats.

Read on to discover our edit of the best capri pants and ballet flats below.

SHOP CAPRI PANTS AND BALLET FLATS:

Tailored Capri Trousers
H&M
Tailored Capri Trousers

Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

Be quick—these are already on track to sell out.

Arket Tailored Capri Pants With Structured Front Leg Pinktuck in Black
Arket
Tailored Capri Pants

Style these with a heel or pair with a pretty ballet flat.

Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

The square-toe finish gives these a polished, elevated feel.

Cotton-Blend Capri Trousers
COS
Cotton-Blend Capri Trousers

It's true—the capri pants trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Leather Ballerina Flats
COS
Leather Ballerina Flats

These also come in brown and cream.

Ribbon-Detailed Capri Trousers
& Other Stories
Ribbon-Detailed Capri Trousers

The bow detailing gives these such a playful energy.

Ballet Mary Jane / Chocolate Leather
Le Monde Béryl
Ballet Mary Jane

Style these with fresh white socks for a polished, preppy look.

Gusta Knit Cropped Pant
Reformation
Gusta Knit Cropped Pant

While I love these in black, they also come in a pretty checked style.

Leather Mary Jane Flats – Black – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Mary Jane Flats

These have a full coverage design for a comfortable finish.

Capri Cropped Linen Slim-Leg Pants
Faithfull
Capri Cropped Linen Slim-Leg Pants

Style this with a graphic tee for a retro-inspired take.

Méline Low Ballerinas - Patent Purple - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Méline Low Ballerinas

This rich burgundy flats offer an easy way to work a subtle wash of colour into your wardrobe.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

