Yes, Looking Stylish Whilst Working Out Is Possible—5 Activewear Trends That Will Dominate Gyms in 2026

Call me a cliché, but I'm all for seeing the new year as the perfect time to reset my goals—especially my fitness ones. With my gym even sending me an email at the end of last year to check to see why I haven't been for so long (yep, really) there's no better time to attempt get back into it. I try not to set my goals too on the wild side though, I'll begin with going back a couple of times a week. But I know the only thing that really ever spurs me on to actually go to classes or do an at-home workout is the joy of new activewear. I love getting to put on a new set, which is why I'm on the lookout for a few new pieces to give my collection a little refresh.
To do this, I looked at the spring/summer 2026 runway trends (retro trainers are back) along with asking a couple of experts in the industry to see what they think will be huge news this year. It seems primary colours are key (red for clothes, green for kicks), layered Y2K tops are being spotted at reformer pilates classes worldwide, and it's time to embrace shorts in the forms of co-ords. And when it comes to being more sustainable, everyone is wanting to get more wear out of what they buy, opting for athleisure that's as practical as it is chic—worn from a run to the office with a simple switch of a jacket or shoes. Ready to update your activewear? These are the key trends set to dominate 2026.
5 Activewear Trends to Note for 2026:
1. Hints Of Red
Style Notes: With primary colour being a key trend for SS26, it's hardly surprising bold shades have filtering into active wear, too. Kristina Falke, International PR Director at FALKE says: "a clear trend is colour. In addition to all-time favourites such as black and white, bold colours are a must, with red and blue tones in particular being popular in activewear in 2026." And as someone who loves an unexpected red addition to any outfit, I'm all for the vibrant colour when it comes to new gym kits, sweatshirts or even a small hint with a fun sock or cap just like Jessica.
Shop Red Activewear:
FALKE
Women Training Sports Bra
The thick tracks feel so supportive.
FALKE
Women Training Tights
It's all about that higher waistband for me.
Sporty & Rich
California Printed Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt
One you'll wear to go to pilates and running errand days.
Adanola
Ultimate Wrap Over Legging - Classic Red
I have these in navy and they're one of my all-time favourite leggings.
FALKE
Run Unisex Socks
These running socks also come in 14 other colours.
2. Layered Tops
Style Notes: Yoga practitioner Yasmina Cherquaoui @iamyasminac teaches classes all over the world, and she's spotted a lot of attendees opting for layers, even in warmer countries, "layering different tops, be it a vest, baby tee or wrap tops, is proving to be more popular in recent months." When it comes to why she thinks this may be, she continues, "your body can feel different as you move, so it's nice to have layers to take on and off as you heat up, plus, I love the look of contrasting colours, it gives activewear a fun new look."
Shop Tops For Layering:
Nikeskims Matte Double Strap Scoop Tank | Dark Sepia | Xxs
All about that double strap.
Bo+Tee
Soft Active Layered Cropped Tank Top in Strawberry Red
This red layered top is ticking off two trends in one.
Alo Yoga
Alosoft Better Together Bra
Naturally I want the layered leggings to go with.
Free People
Tempo Ruched Long Sleeve
Just add a strap top or crossover style over it.
Sports Twist Top With Drymove™ - Light Grey Marl
Add this one over a different colour bra top.
3. Shorts Sets
Styles Notes: It's only last year that I ditched my favourite high waisted leggings for the gym in favour of shorts, and I'm converted. The perfect workout look for when the weather warms up, expect to see matchy-matchy shorts and top co-ords that can of course be split up to be worn as separates for unlimited styling potential.
Shop Shorts Sets:
Lululemon
Align Top
Love this high neckline.
Lululemon
Align Shorts
These come in three different lengths.
Free People
World Tour Set
I would also wear this set on holiday in summer.
Nike Training
Nike One Training Dri-Fit Fitted Long Sleeve Top
Second skin tops are always wise for running.
Nike Training
One Training Dri-Fit High Waisted 3 Inch 2 in 1 Shorts
I always like the fit of Nike shorts.
4. Everyday Activewear
Style Notes: FALKE's International PR Director, Kristina Falke, also shared with me how people want to get more wear out of the pieces they're buying instead of just buying activewear for one particular sport or exercise, it's all about extending the wear to everyday, "an active lifestyle is becoming increasingly important and present, blurring the lines between sport and everyday life. Pieces that combine both are therefore very much in trend. " You know, the leggings you can also wear with a jacket for errand running days, or the T-shirt you'll also wear to work, she adds, "basics such as bra tops, shorts and leggings can also be combined with a blazer or jeans, for a cool everyday look, meaning active wear can be styled not just for the gym."