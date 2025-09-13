All of the Coolest People I Follow Just Bought Into This New Fall Denim Shape

The denim style set to dominate fall wardrobes is here, and it's not for the faint of heart. Every cool girl I follow just swapped out her slim and straight-leg jeans for one very specific silhouette: extra-long, baggy denim. The slouchy shape drapes to the floor and hides nearly every trace of the shoes beneath. It's a low-key flex that says, "I'm not trying too hard," yet it's instantly striking—exactly the kind of effortless statement the fashion crowd gravitates toward season after season.
Unlike cropped cuts and tailored flares that highlight footwear, this fall's oversize denim is all about proportion play. The jeans pool just enough at the ankles, grazing the tops of sneakers, boots, and pointy heels, but the real impact is in the longline silhouette itself. Paired with fitted tees, leather bombers, and oversize blazers, the look feels undone in the best possible way. It's giving grunge energy filtered through a cool-girl lens that keeps it elevated.
The appeal of baggy denim goes beyond aesthetics. It's also refreshingly comfortable. There's a looseness to the cut that makes it practical for everyday wear while still carrying that subtle sense of rebellion. Instead of polished and pristine, these jeans feel lived-in and vintage, which makes them the perfect foundation for fall's relaxed mood. Whether styled with a sporty jacket or layered with a knit and sleek belt, they strike the balance of chic yet approachable.
Perhaps the most telling sign that this shape is set to dominate? It's already all over the feeds of the industry's best dressers. Fashion content creators and street style regulars are styling their baggy jeans in several fresh ways, proving their versatility. Expect to see them everywhere this season—from coffee runs to fashion-week sidewalks—because nothing says fall 2025 quite like denim so long and oversize you barely catch a glimpse of what's on your feet.
See the baggy-denim outfit inspiration below and shop the key essentials along the way.
Get the look: Oversize sweater + Long black shirt + Long, baggy jeans
Diesel
1996 D-Sire Jeans
Get the look: Cropped coat + Long, baggy jeans + Printed bag
ZARA
Trf Mid-Rise Baggy Folded Jeans
Get the look: Long knit jacket + Long, baggy jeans + Red bag
Mother
The Pipe Dream Button Heel Jeans
Get the look: Black tank + Long, baggy jeans + Sleek handbag
Good American
Weightless Good Standard Ease Wide Leg Jeans
Get the look: Short-sleeve button-down shirt + Long, baggy jeans + Oversize bag
Abrand
99 Mega Baggy Jeans
Get the look: Sporty jacket + Long, baggy jeans + Large leather bag
Dl1961
Softwear Hepburn Wide Leg High Rise Jeans
Get the look: Fitted tanks + Long, baggy jeans + Oversize leather bag
Rag & Bone
Miramar Terry Sofie Wide Pant Jeans
Get the look: Brown jacket + White T-shirt + Long, baggy jeans
Show Me Your Mumu
Midland Wideleg Jeans
Get the look: Mock-turtleneck sweater + Long, baggy jeans + Black sunglasses
Citizens of Humanity
Petra Pleated Denim Trousers
Get the look: Crisp white button-down shirt + Long, baggy jeans + Fringe crossbody bag
Daze
Highland Jeans
Get the look: Oversize hoodie + Long, baggy jeans + Baseball hat
AFRM
Bexley High Rise Chippy Barrel Jeans
Get the look: Fitted long-sleeve shirt + Long, baggy jeans + Polished leather bag
Jamie Haller
The Palazzo Jeans
Get the look: Brown leather coat + Long, baggy jeans + Brown leather bag
Oneteaspoon
Palazzo Jeans
Get the look: White button-down shirt + Long, baggy jeans + Tie or neck scarf