Here's What the 2006 Devil Wears Prada Press Tour Looked Like

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Devil Wears Prada 2006 press tour outfits
(Image credit: Getty Images)

I know you know the original Devil Wears Prada's costumes like the back of your hand. The Chanel boots, the newsboy hats, the lumpy blue sweater (which Meryl Streep just re-created, by the way), the Prada coat. The wardrobe was just as memorable as Miranda's one-liners. What you might not remember, however, was what the cast wore during the original press tour back in 2006.

The OG cast showed up to red carpets, screenings, and photocalls to promote the film wearing the biggest fashion trends of the early 2000s, including babydoll dresses, peep-toe platforms, and low-rise bootcut jeans. If you can believe it, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt were both only 23 years old when the movie debuted in theaters. My teenage self definitely thought they were older than that! Scroll down to revisit what Hathaway, Blunt, Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Adrian Grenier wore on the 2006 press tour for The Devil Wears Prada. See you in theaters on May 1 for the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada original press tour outfits from 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway

WHAT: Attending the Deauville Film Festival in September 2006

The Devil Wears Prada original press tour outfits from 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Anne Hathaway and Adrian Grenier

WHAT: Attending the Los Angeles premiere in June 2006

WEAR: Prada dress (Hathaway)

Anne Hathaway wears a bubble dress in 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Anne Hathaway

WHAT: Attending Hollywood Life's Breakthrough of the Year Awards in December 2006

The Devil Wears Prada original press tour outfits from 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway

WHAT: Attending Hollywood Life's Breakthrough of the Year Awards in December 2006

The Devil Wears Prada original press tour outfits from 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Stanley Tucci, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and director David Frankel

WHAT: Attending the Venice Film Festival in September 2006

The Devil Wears Prada original press tour outfits from 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Anne Hathaway

WHAT: Attending a screening in New York City in May 2006

The Devil Wears Prada original press tour outfits from 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Anne Hathaway

WHAT: Attending the Venice Film Festival in September 2006

The Devil Wears Prada original press tour outfits from 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Anne Hathaway

WHAT: Attending the Venice Film Festival in September 2006

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.