Here's What the 2006 Devil Wears Prada Press Tour Looked Like

The OG cast showed up to red carpets, screenings, and photocalls to promote the film wearing the biggest fashion trends of the early 2000s, including babydoll dresses, peep-toe platforms, and low-rise bootcut jeans. If you can believe it, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt were both only 23 years old when the movie debuted in theaters. My teenage self definitely thought they were older than that! Scroll down to revisit what Hathaway, Blunt, Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Adrian Grenier wore on the 2006 press tour for The Devil Wears Prada. See you in theaters on May 1 for the sequel.
WHO: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway
WHAT: Attending the Deauville Film Festival in September 2006
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.