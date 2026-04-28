Everyday Couture: The High-Low Approach to Dressing That Will Win Out in 2026

As shoppers navigate the luxury landscape and rising price tags for designer fashion, we’re seeing shifts. Brands with a strong point of view and a focus on storytelling are grabbing the attention of shoppers across generations. We’re also seeing more attention to high levels of craftsmanship and to pieces with couture-like details—hand beading, custom embroidery, and gems affixed to tops with precision.
These are items that have a special quality to them, which would normally make them fit for special occasions such as a wedding, a red carpet, or a celebratory gala with a black tie dress code. That said, we’re instead seeing them styled on the fall/winter 2026 runways for everyday. Gleaming sequined dresses are styled with cotton trench coats, while embellished satin tops affixed with sweeping ribbons are paired with low-slung jeans. This sense of everyday couture is a marriage of high-low dressing—a signal that singular, heirloom pieces are worthy of the investment and people won’t be saving them for just one-off special occasions, but integrating them into their wardrobes in a more casual manner.
The satin embroidered tapestry pieces from Conner Ives have already struck a cord with the fashion set.
Madewell
The Easy Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Conner Ives
Demi Couture Silk Tapestry Skirt
At Dior, Jonathan Anderson reworked the house’s iconic Bar Jacket into a decorative ruffled version, pairing it with denim.