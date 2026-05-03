Ahead of the Curve: 9 Fall 2026 Trends to Add Into Your Spring Wardrobe Before They're Everywhere

We've been deep in discussions about where fashion is headed in 2026 at the Who What Wear offices, whether that has been researching the most impactful looks on the fall/winter 2026 runways or charting the rise of early trends on the fashion set. Well into the year, we have already seen some clear shifts in the direction that style is taking.
Personality-driven fashion is bigger than ever, intricate prints and embellishments are adding dimension to designs, and romantic pieces are coming back in full force. We're also seeing some clear trends that early adopters are already integrating into their wardrobes. Among them, royal purple hues and tuxedo dressing. Below, see the fall 2026 trends we expect to be huge in six months that ahead of the curve dressers will start wearing now.