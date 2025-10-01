For nearly an hour, I waited for Stella McCartney’s show to begin—tuning in via livestream meant that instead of mixing and mingling with the A-list crowd I watched the screen flash the words “Come Together” more times than I could count. In anticipation for the show's start, I had a moment to wonder what it might mean for this collection. My mind immediately went to boho and thought, "oh no, now that might be too obvious" and then I landed on the fact that in today’s climate, we really do need to come together. And McCartney gave us a runway show that did just that starting off with Helen Mirren reading the lyrics to "Come Together" as spoken word poetry though.
In recent collections, McCartney has had a way of putting an elevated take on the “office siren” movement. Her current collection is the type of thing Gisele’s character in Devil Wears Prada would be all over. It’s workwear that exudes fashion girl and always finds a way to remix the classics. This corporate chic attire was beautifully juxtaposed with evening looks that would make any red carpet photographer start snapping. Gabriette’s black and structured mini dress led the final walk while Alex Consani closed out the show in a flurry of feathers. You’re going to want to take a closer look at each and every moment this runway had to offer, but we’re just here to tell you about the trend that shouldn’t be missed.
1. Deconstructed Workwear
Corporate dressing gets a rebellious streak at the hands of McCartney with what we’re calling deconstructed workwear. If you grew up battling dress code violations, you already know the drill. Think classic double-breasted jackets cut away at the sides and tailoring styled purposefully unbuttoned and undone. It’s workwear, but not as HR intended—masculine codes turned playful, undone, and just a little subversive. This interplay of sharp structure and casual nonchalance defines the brand's 2026 era and we're here for it.
2. Party on Top
The focus was firmly above the waist this season, where statement tops stole the spotlight while pared-back bottoms played supporting roles. Sequined shirting, corseted draping, and airy crinoline hems brought the drama, often paired with something as simple as a black miniskirt or Stella’s new wave of denim. But these jeans weren’t just cool—they were groundbreaking, cut from a new material that literally absorbs and neutralizes pollutants in the air, McCartney turned a simple jeans-and-a-top formula into both a party-ready and planet-saving statement.
3. Texture Play
This was a collection you wanted to reach out and touch. Stella McCartney's iconic faux-fur trimmed hemlines while bags dripped in fringe gave a playful energy and one in particular that reminded me of confetti that stood out the most. Meanwhile crinkled satins and bold tops made texture feel polished and almost invisible. The final looks were all about “feathers” weren’t feathers at all, but a sustainable stand-in that looked just as dramatic floating down the runway. Stella reminded us that texture isn’t just a detail—it’s the exclamation point.
4. Cool Girl Prep
Imagine your school uniform all grown up with a Stella McCartney approved edge. Polos were layered under more polos, button-downs were styled loose and a little undone, and tennis-style poplin skirts brought in preppy energy in the chicest way possible. Accessories played into the mood too—the sculptural pumps, roomy totes, and carry-it-all bags felt practical but far from boring. It was prep, but with an irreverent twist: polished enough for Paris Fashion Week and casual enough to wear off-duty.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.