After following the red carpet events religiously, I got the opportunity to interview Meryl Streep's stylist, Micaela Erlanger, who is partnering with TJ Maxx to remind fashion fans that designer pieces need not cost a fortune. During our conversation, Erlanger told me the one outfit Streep has worn that deserves more attention than it's getting. "I loved the look we put her in for the Shanghai appearance," Erlanger told Who What Wear. "It was a blue structured jacket with a black cinched belt from Anthony Vaccarello’s spring 2025 Saint Laurent collection. It was intended to be a nod to the mention of Yves Saint Laurent in the iconic cerulean monologue, as she references the 2002 show where the house showed blue structured jackets with black belts. At first, it was the fictional world referencing fashion, and now it’s fashion referencing the fictional world referencing real fashion history. It’s all very meta!"
I also asked Erlanger about how she hit the right balance between Miranda and Meryl with the press tour looks. "I think fans are responding to a certain confidence and strength they associate with Miranda, but the goal was never to re-create looks—it was to channel that energy in a way that is completely and authentically Meryl," Erlanger told me. "We focused on strong tailoring, defined shoulders, leopard print, bold accessories, and looks that feel deliberate."
Erlanger also discussed why this partnership is such a good fit for her. "My entire approach to styling is about making fashion feel attainable without losing integrity," she said. "I truly believe great style starts with quality: how something is made, how it holds its shape, how it makes you feel when you put it on. What I love about TJ Maxx is that you don’t have to compromise on quality to get a great price. You can find really well‑made, premium designer brands and make them your own."
Scroll down to revisit Streep's Shanghai outfit in question.
"I think any powerful Runway editor would go for TJ Maxx's designer sunglasses or shoes," Erlanger told Who What Wear. "Those pieces can set the tone instantly. A great pair of sunglasses signals authority and you can really have some fun with frame shapes and lens colors in the spring."
"Style should feel personal and authentic, not intimidating or out of reach," Erlanger told us.
"TJ Maxx’s assortment of designer shoes, especially online, has some of my favorite designers!" Erlanger said. "I always say shoes tell the story of a look and a fun pair—think a statement pump or a mule with embellishments—can really affect posture and confidence."
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.