While there are plenty of top-level trends to get excited about from the fall/winter 2026 runways, you may have glossed over the subtle style shift that's happening with handbags this season, one that designers across the all four fashion capitals agree on. Clutches—once a narrow handbag category designed exclusively for weddings, red carpets, and black-tie galas—have been slowly evolving into silhouettes and sizes that go far beyond eveningwear. In fact, the chicest clutches of the moment are intended to look just as good with a gown and heels as they do with denim and flats.
In the collections, that looked like an elongated eel-print clutch that Proenza Schouler styled with a polished skirt suit, a series of east-west frame clutches that Coach immediately sold out in its post-show "see now, buy now" release, and upsized silhouettes that Celine models carried in the crook of their arms. All in all, clutches are becoming the new handbag style of choice to signal elegant style both day and night, and several It styles are already earning buzz this year, including The Row's Peggy Clutch and the Bottega Veneta Lauren 1979.
Bottega, Celine, Khaite—according to the fall/winter 2026 collections, we're entering the era of the everyday clutch bag. See where it appeared on the runways and shop the key styles here.