Crossbody Bags Are So 2006 Andy Sachs—Anne Hathaway's New Purse Trend Is Much More Current

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Anne Hathaway wears black sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Listen, I don't blame you if you feel a bit fatigued by The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, but I simply can't relate. I'll take all the Miranda, Andy, Nigel, and Emily I can get! The original 2006 cast has been traversing the globe ahead of the sequel's release on May 1, and I've been reveling in all the outfits, collaborations, sneak peeks, and fan events. Whatever your feelings on the worldwide marketing campaign, I think we can all agree that Meryl Streep has not had a single misstep with her press tour outfits. While Emily Blunt has sadly not attended all the events, she was just spotted in NYC yesterday wearing jeans and white sneakers for a casual press appearance. And that brings me to our other star: Anne Hathaway.

This week, Hathaway wore a Sacai coat, Dolce & Gabbana trousers, Versace shoes, Bulgari jewelry, Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses, and a DeMellier New York Shoulder Bag ($396). Her purse struck me as the perfect representation of Andy Sachs 2.0: mature, confident, serious, put-together, and effortlessly chic. There's nothing wrong with crossbody bags—I'll never, ever give mine away—but a structured top-handle tote is definitely the way to go for the office. Scroll down to see and shop Anne Hathaway's new outfit.

Anne Hathaway wears black sunglasses and a Demellier bag

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Anne Hathaway: Sacai coat; Dolce & Gabbana trousers; Versace shoes; Bulgari jewelry; Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses; DeMellier New York Shoulder Bag ($396)

Shop Anne Hathaway's Exact Bag in 5 Colorways

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Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.