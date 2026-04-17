This week, Hathaway wore a Sacai coat, Dolce & Gabbana trousers, Versace shoes, Bulgari jewelry, Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses, and a DeMellier New York Shoulder Bag ($396). Her purse struck me as the perfect representation of Andy Sachs 2.0: mature, confident, serious, put-together, and effortlessly chic. There's nothing wrong with crossbody bags—I'll never, ever give mine away—but a structured top-handle tote is definitely the way to go for the office. Scroll down to see and shop Anne Hathaway's new outfit.
On Anne Hathaway: Sacai coat; Dolce & Gabbana trousers; Versace shoes; Bulgari jewelry; Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses; DeMellier New York Shoulder Bag ($396)
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.