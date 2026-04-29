Anne Hathaway's Stylist Shares How She Put Together The Devil Wears Prada 2 Press Tour Looks

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Celebrity Stylist Erin Walsh on The Devil Wears Prada 2 Press Tour - YouTube
For celebrity stylist and author Erin Walsh, putting together looks for a press tour is all about being able to pivot on a moment's notice.
"In the process of creating a press tour like this, it's a constant dialogue," Walsh said. "You can make decisions about what you think will work, but then you need to pivot as things are happening in real time."
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Walsh collaborated with her client, Anne Hathaway, ahead of one of this year's most anticipated—and fashionable—films: The Devil Wears Prada 2.
On the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Walsh shares what it's like to prep for a press tour of this magnitude, how she started working with other stars like Selena Gomez, and more.
For excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.
Obviously, there has been so much anticipation around the film and around the press looks. You say that you like to start with how someone wants to feel. What was the process like, and what were some of those key shapings for this press tour?
In the process of creating a press tour like this, it's a constant dialogue. You can make decisions about what you think will work, but then you need to pivot as things are happening in real time. There's a cast that you're working alongside. You want to just keep evolving and making the work better and refining and retuning.
One of the things I love about the original film is its exploration of the depth of fashion and the joy that it can offer, and its transformative power. So, really finding ways through the choices on this tour to explore those themes in every single fashion tool at our disposal.
From color to texture to shape to silhouette to designer range. Bringing attention to newer designers, honoring the ones that we've known and loved. At its heart, to me, fashion should be a means to bring us to our joy.
I want to talk about Tokyo. Anne was in this beautiful, ruffled Valentino couture dress and an updated version of the Rockstud heel, which also is a little easter egg to what we have seen from the trailer. Can you talk to me a little bit about the significance of that look and that shoe and why it came together in the way it did for Tokyo?
That look, it just felt like such a specific, perfect way to start in Asia and in Tokyo. Even the origami effect of the dress, it felt so Japanese. The color story was obviously perfect. I loved the white Rockstud shoe. The new shape is excellent. It's so flattering. The ankle strap placement and the two toe cleavages. It's just gorgeous. It's a really great update on a style that I think many thought was over. If I have to place any bets, I would say it's for sure back, and it looks better than ever.
Valentino Garavani
Rockstud Strappy Pointed Toe Pump
Let's talk a little bit about Selena Gomez. She's another client that I feel like you unlocked a new style era together. Talk to me about how you focused on the most important thing, which is Selena and her essence, and what she wanted to build with you?
First of all, she's a wonderful, beautiful person, but she's somebody who uses her platform to make the world a better place and to connect with people in a real way. It always has felt to me like it has to be genuine and clear and really just a means to help her and her message shine.
I found with her, less can be more, and just letting her beautiful essence shine has really been the point.
I want to talk about an early look that you worked on together, which is for the VMAs, and she wore a custom, red beaded Oscar de la Renta gown that went viral immediately. What are some of your favorite references or brands and designers for Selena [Gomez]?
I feel like, reference-wise, we got into such a great space with the Old Hollywood and kind of Sophia Loren and décolletage shapes and just beautiful, deep colors and impactful, but streamlined silhouettes—trying not to do anything too fussy or too overwhelming. The glam team is amazing, and the team she works with is amazing and supportive. I think everybody was zoned in together on "How are we trying to tell this story?" We were all on the same page, which just makes it stronger.
In general, when you work with somebody in their glam team, as well, you want to use each other and be on the same page. You're more powerful when you're cohesive, certainly.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.