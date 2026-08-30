It’s Back: To Make the Bohemian Fashion Trend Look Chic This Autumn, Wear These 8 Pieces

The boho trend is taking over autumn, too, bringing with it fur-trimmed coats, tassel scarves and peasant tops. If you've loved it for spring and summer, here's how to wear bohemian styles this season.

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An image of the key boho trends for autumn 2026.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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We saw it in the undulating, ruffled trims of Chloé's autumn/winter 2026 show. It's been in the air since the announcement of Practical Magic 2. Now, there's no denying it, boho is back for autumn 2026. Indeed, everything has indicated loud and clear that bohemian autumn dressing would no doubt be a thing this season.

As the peasant blouses fluttered in at the beginning of spring and tassel necklaces adorned the fashion set all through summer, the runways and cultural zeitgeist both have implied that bohemian fashion trends will continue into autumn. And what better season for it?

An image of actor Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz wearing a beige fur-trimmed jacket, yellow burn-out texture midi skirt and beige heels carrying a suede clutch in a city.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Autumn inherently lends itself to bohemian-inspired dressing. When you want to be wrapped in warm blankets and adopt everything cosy, boho's many layers make cool weather dressing chic. (Including long jackets weighed down with fringe, fur and tassels, dark floral tapestry prints, carpet bags, wide-leg jeans and long-sleeve peasant blouses rendered in black lace.) It's something you can fully submerge yourself in, or a style that you simply pluck a few pieces from here and there—with plenty of boho fashion brands to source these from.

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An image of a model from the autumn/winter 2026 fashion Chlo&amp;eacute; show wearing a plaid bow blouse, plaid beige blazer, dusty light blue ruffle skirt and black leather boots

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Chloé)

This is, of course, quite the contrast to the bohemian fashion trends that have cropped up over the years. Growing up in the 2000s, boho dressing had a beach-inspired aesthetic. I wore feathers in my hair and dreamed about Isabel Marant's fringe boots and the sparkly, tie-up trousers from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2011 ready-to-wear show. Now, it leans slightly mystical and witchy, with a perennially vintage inflexion and darkened sensibility.

Indeed, bohemian fashion has since taken a long and winding journey to what it is now, inspiring the Pre-Raphaelites and the flappers of the Jazz Age. It's not lost on me that something so rooted in non-conformity has become a mass trend, but maybe that's why boho style is so appealing, and what makes it so difficult to fully define.

You may have an idea in your head of what boho means, whether that's the romantic styles flouncing around Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights adaptation or an image of Stevie Nicks performing in 1975. It may seem like boho is strictly defined, but it's not. It moves and changes, and this autumn it's developing once again, still with its recognisable characteristics, but with a little more influence from the 1920s and modern-day details. As we pack away our Dôen sundresses and gladiator sandals, here are the perfect autumn boho trends to wear in their place.

8 Trends to Wear for Boho Autumn Dressing in 2026

1. Crochet Skull Caps

An image of an influencer wearing a white cap blouse, white trousers and a beige crochet skull cap taking a photo in a mirror.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Style Notes: Hold off on the beanies, berets and pillbox hats. Crochet skull caps serve as an eye-catching accessory whilst we wait for colder temperatures. They're also an excellent, seasonally appropriate continuation of the summer crochet trend. The intricate web of lace brings a bohemian edge to any outfit, even if you stop with just the cap. However, you can create a particularly boho outfit by pairing it with fringed dusters, silk robe-style coats or cape blouses.

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2. Peasant Blouses

An image of an influencer walking in Japan wearing a black lace long-sleeved peasant blouse, black trousers and black loafers carrying a black baguette bag and wearing a studded belt.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: While summer saw peasant blouses in flowy white options, autumn will introduce darker, more seasonally relevant counterparts. Peasant blouses in black lace or those featuring long, ruffled sleeves are great alternatives to styles that were better suited to a heatwave capsule wardrobe. One of the most iconic pairings that is undeniably bohemian is a blouse and jeans, though to ensure it's more suited to autumn, try one with vampy details and and all-black colourway.

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3. Tassel Necklaces

An image of an influencer in a yellow wrap dress carrying a white fan and black handbag, wearing black flip-flops and a beige and black tassel necklace in a European city.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: The movement and texture of tassel necklaces fit comfortably into the boho styling narrative and explain why two trends have shown up incorporating this specific detail for autumn 2026. The length and sway of a tassel necklace, and pendant necklaces more generally, were made for stacking with crystal beaded chokers and silver chains. And because of their own ornate nature, tassels are capable of standing out from the voluminous peasant blouses, floral print dresses and tapestry jackets also involved in boho wardrobes.

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4. Carpet Bags

A closeup image of a Dries Van Noten model carrying a carpet floral tote with a brown leather strap from the autumn 2026 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Dries Van Noten)

Style Notes: If there is one trend on this list that I haven't been able to stop thinking about, it's carpet bags. These paired with tapestry jackets or fur-trimmed coats are a match made in maximalist heaven. Even as a minimalist, I'm drawn to the dark florals and rich textures of these handbags. Because of the brocade and silk fabrics, they feel luxurious whilst remaining grounded and earthy, which is exactly how I'd start describing boho style for 2026. The fabric may be easy to pick out from a crowd, but there are endless styles to choose from to make them feel more personal to you, whether you like a super-structured, top-handle bag or a slouchy, impossible-to-define-its-shape tote.

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5. Fur-Trimmed Coats

An image of an influencer in Paris sitting on a bench wearing a brown coat with striped faux fur-trim, black wide-leg trousers and black leather boots.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Style Notes: Boho style holds an interesting dichotomy of luxuriously opulent pieces and those that are much earthier. Slouchy boots and ripped jeans may be present, but so are lace tops, silk bags and fur-trimmed coats. For autumn, the latter is exactly the type of outerwear worth embracing now and long into winter. This style of jacket is both an emblem of the '70s à la Penny Lane's iconic coat. It was made for wearing with all of your autumn jeans trends.

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6. Aviator Sunglasses

An image of an influencer standing in front a building wearing a draped navy scarf top, wide-leg black trousers, white mesh flats, black aviator sunglasses and a long red beaded necklace.

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

Style Notes: Yes, aviators are absolutely back and the perfect way to complete your boho outfit ideas on those especially crisp and sunny autumn and winter days. This particular sunglasses trend is stepping in for the '60s-inspired bug-eye lenses tastemakers wore throughout summer. This time around, they're less aeroplane pilot and more fashion-forward—reminiscent of 2000s boho chic and something Nicole Richie or the Olsen Twins would wear. Colourful frames like the Ivresse from Miu Miu or aviators with softer edges from Prada are cool and provide a point of focus in an outfit full of loose fabrics and many layers.

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7. Maxi Dresses

An image of actor Daisy Edgar-Jones walking down the street wearing a long light taupe trench coat over a sparkly black maxi dress with a swirled pattern and beaded necklaces.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Whilst summer saw the return of boho dress outfits, autumn will see them lengthen and feature flowy, trumpet sleeves, sequins, dark floral prints and sultry silhouettes. This is your cold-weather answer to every fashion person and celebrity-favourite Dôen dresses. If you loved the frills and puff sleeves from spring and summer, autumn has a new selection for you to try that still feels inherently bohemian. Though they're longer, their versatility doesn't end. These dresses are the exact layer you want to wear under fur-trimmed jackets or trench coats and pair with slouch boots or ballet flats.

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8. Tassel Scarves

An image of an influencer leaning against a cement block wearing a white shirt, cream trousers and an orange, red and cream tassel scarf.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: Rounding out your fringe-focused boho wardrobe additions is the tassel scarf trend. Elevated and refined, silky tassel scarves are key to creating elegant autumn outfits with bohemian touches. With the right pattern on a tassel scarf, you can quickly shift from sleek, monochrome minimalist versions to boho styles that reflect the 1920s, whether you wrap it around a dress or button-down shirt. They also provide an innovative way to layer when it's not yet cold enough for thicker coats or wool accessories.

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Melissa Epifano
Contributor

Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.