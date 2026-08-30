It’s Back: To Make the Bohemian Fashion Trend Look Chic This Autumn, Wear These 8 Pieces
The boho trend is taking over autumn, too, bringing with it fur-trimmed coats, tassel scarves and peasant tops. If you've loved it for spring and summer, here's how to wear bohemian styles this season.
We saw it in the undulating, ruffled trims of Chloé's autumn/winter 2026 show. It's been in the air since the announcement of Practical Magic 2. Now, there's no denying it, boho is back for autumn 2026. Indeed, everything has indicated loud and clear that bohemian autumn dressing would no doubt be a thing this season.
Autumn inherently lends itself to bohemian-inspired dressing. When you want to be wrapped in warm blankets and adopt everything cosy, boho's many layers make cool weather dressing chic. (Including long jackets weighed down with fringe, fur and tassels, dark floral tapestry prints, carpet bags, wide-leg jeans and long-sleeve peasant blouses rendered in black lace.) It's something you can fully submerge yourself in, or a style that you simply pluck a few pieces from here and there—with plenty of boho fashion brands to source these from.
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This is, of course, quite the contrast to the bohemian fashion trends that have cropped up over the years. Growing up in the 2000s, boho dressing had a beach-inspired aesthetic. I wore feathers in my hair and dreamed about Isabel Marant's fringe boots and the sparkly, tie-up trousers from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2011 ready-to-wear show. Now, it leans slightly mystical and witchy, with a perennially vintage inflexion and darkened sensibility.
Indeed, bohemian fashion has since taken a long and winding journey to what it is now, inspiring the Pre-Raphaelites and the flappers of the Jazz Age. It's not lost on me that something so rooted in non-conformity has become a mass trend, but maybe that's why boho style is so appealing, and what makes it so difficult to fully define.
You may have an idea in your head of what boho means, whether that's the romantic styles flouncing around Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights adaptation or an image of Stevie Nicks performing in 1975. It may seem like boho is strictly defined, but it's not. It moves and changes, and this autumn it's developing once again, still with its recognisable characteristics, but with a little more influence from the 1920s and modern-day details. As we pack away our Dôen sundresses and gladiator sandals, here are the perfect autumn boho trends to wear in their place.
8 Trends to Wear for Boho Autumn Dressing in 2026
1. Crochet Skull Caps
Style Notes: Hold off on the beanies, berets and pillbox hats. Crochet skull caps serve as an eye-catching accessory whilst we wait for colder temperatures. They're also an excellent, seasonally appropriate continuation of the summer crochet trend. The intricate web of lace brings a bohemian edge to any outfit, even if you stop with just the cap. However, you can create a particularly boho outfit by pairing it with fringed dusters, silk robe-style coats or cape blouses.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Crochet-Look Hat
The pearlescent finish on this crochet skull cap is the perfect touch.
Free People
Cora Crochet Knit Skull Cap
This one comes in dusty pink, grey, cream and this chocolate brown—all ideal for autumn.
Free People
Pardo Crochet Cap
This intricate style has beads stitched in and is made of metallic yarn.
2. Peasant Blouses
Style Notes: While summer saw peasant blouses in flowy white options, autumn will introduce darker, more seasonally relevant counterparts. Peasant blouses in black lace or those featuring long, ruffled sleeves are great alternatives to styles that were better suited to a heatwave capsule wardrobe. One of the most iconic pairings that is undeniably bohemian is a blouse and jeans, though to ensure it's more suited to autumn, try one with vampy details and and all-black colourway.
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RIXO
Maribelle Cotton Blouse in Black
This one is complete with ruffles and lace—great for pairing with jeans or relaxed balloon trousers.
DÔEN
Florine Top
No surprise that Dôen has a gorgeous take on a more autumnal peasant blouse, too.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Viscose Blouse
Extra voluminous sleeves and a shirred texture make this blouse stand out.
3. Tassel Necklaces
Style Notes: The movement and texture of tassel necklaces fit comfortably into the boho styling narrative and explain why two trends have shown up incorporating this specific detail for autumn 2026. The length and sway of a tassel necklace, and pendant necklaces more generally, were made for stacking with crystal beaded chokers and silver chains. And because of their own ornate nature, tassels are capable of standing out from the voluminous peasant blouses, floral print dresses and tapestry jackets also involved in boho wardrobes.
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Reformation
Dolores Tassel Necklace
This tassel necklace is available in both silver and gold.
Rixo
Liana Silver Plated Tassel Necklace
It may be autumn but stones and seashells always feel right for boho style.
LE SUNDIAL
Venice Opera Tasseled Sterling Silver Bronzite Necklace
It doesn't get more bohemian than a tassel necklace made of beads.
4. Carpet Bags
Style Notes: If there is one trend on this list that I haven't been able to stop thinking about, it's carpet bags. These paired with tapestry jackets or fur-trimmed coats are a match made in maximalist heaven. Even as a minimalist, I'm drawn to the dark florals and rich textures of these handbags. Because of the brocade and silk fabrics, they feel luxurious whilst remaining grounded and earthy, which is exactly how I'd start describing boho style for 2026. The fabric may be easy to pick out from a crowd, but there are endless styles to choose from to make them feel more personal to you, whether you like a super-structured, top-handle bag or a slouchy, impossible-to-define-its-shape tote.
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DRIES VAN NOTEN
Bead-Embellished Printed Leather-Trimmed Velvet Shoulder Bag
This gorgeous bag mixes carpet florals with beautiful beadwork for the best kind of statement.
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Embroidered Fringed Canvas Drawstring Shoulder Bag
Quilted florals absolutely falls into this mix of carpet and textile-focused bags.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Large Scarf Print Woven Shoulder Bag - Brown
For fans of Y2K and 2010s boho chic, this bag is for you.
5. Fur-Trimmed Coats
Style Notes: Boho style holds an interesting dichotomy of luxuriously opulent pieces and those that are much earthier. Slouchy boots and ripped jeans may be present, but so are lace tops, silk bags and fur-trimmed coats. For autumn, the latter is exactly the type of outerwear worth embracing now and long into winter. This style of jacket is both an emblem of the '70s à la Penny Lane's iconic coat. It was made for wearing with all of your autumn jeans trends.
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Free People
Pyre Embellished Duster
Gold and fur trim? You'll feel like a '70s (or Y2K) celebrity every time you put it on.
Chloé
Long Hybrid Coat in Technical Satin
Leave it to Chloé to excel at bohemian designs, including this gorgeous coat that will last you all through winter and many decades after.
RIXO
Shearling-Trimmed Suede Jacket
The deep burgundy shade makes this piece ideal outerwear for autumn.
6. Aviator Sunglasses
Style Notes: Yes, aviators are absolutely back and the perfect way to complete your boho outfit ideas on those especially crisp and sunny autumn and winter days. This particular sunglasses trend is stepping in for the '60s-inspired bug-eye lenses tastemakers wore throughout summer. This time around, they're less aeroplane pilot and more fashion-forward—reminiscent of 2000sboho chic and something Nicole Richie or the Olsen Twins would wear. Colourful frames like the Ivresse from Miu Miu or aviators with softer edges from Prada are cool and provide a point of focus in an outfit full of loose fabrics and many layers.
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Bottega Veneta
Sardine Aviator Sunglasses
The soft edges and wavy frames give these sunglasses the sleek (but fun) energy.
& Other Stories
Oversized Aviator Sunglasses
If you want a splash of colour for your autumn wardrobe, these aviators bring the perfect amount.
These are giving '70s bombshell. Though they're boho-leaning, they'll stay timeless.
7. Maxi Dresses
Style Notes: Whilst summer saw the return of boho dress outfits, autumn will see them lengthen and feature flowy, trumpet sleeves, sequins, dark floral prints and sultry silhouettes. This is your cold-weather answer to every fashion person and celebrity-favourite Dôen dresses. If you loved the frills and puff sleeves from spring and summer, autumn has a new selection for you to try that still feels inherently bohemian. Though they're longer, their versatility doesn't end. These dresses are the exact layer you want to wear under fur-trimmed jackets or trench coats and pair with slouch boots or ballet flats.
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Free People
Paisley Petals Maxi Dress
Paisley will always stand strong as a bohemian pattern and it looks lovely mixed in with floral prints.
H&M
Flounced Tunic Dress
The best option if you'd like an Isabel Marant aesthetic from the high street.
DOEN
Luminaire Dress
This dress from the Heirloom collection drops this autumn. It is jaw-dropping and I know will sell fast.
8. Tassel Scarves
Style Notes: Rounding out your fringe-focused boho wardrobe additions is the tassel scarf trend. Elevated and refined, silky tassel scarves are key to creating elegant autumn outfits with bohemian touches. With the right pattern on a tassel scarf, you can quickly shift from sleek, monochrome minimalist versions to boho styles that reflect the 1920s, whether you wrap it around a dress or button-down shirt. They also provide an innovative way to layer when it's not yet cold enough for thicker coats or wool accessories.
Shop the Trend:
LE SUNDIAL
The Opera Fringed Silk Scarf
Wrap this around your waist, neck or shoulders for an elegant addition to any outfit.
H&M
Fringed Scarf
Dusty purple shades will be big this autumn and fit nicely into a bohemian palette.
Free People
Nigel Preston Burning Man Shawl
Fringed shawls are also ideal for this season, offering a cape-like silhouette.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.