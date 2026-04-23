Although I’m known to be quite a polished dresser throughout autumn and winter, when it comes to summer dressing, I take a much more relaxed approach, turning to brands that I think perfectly balance the vintage aesthetic I love with a modern-day appeal. And to me, no other brand does this quite like Dôen.
Founded in 2016 and adored by celebrities like Camila Morrone, Dakota Johnson, and, of course, my favourite fashion influencers, Dôen focuses on floaty silhouettes, delicate details, and classic hues and patterns that will stand the test of time in your wardrobe. And if you haven’t yet invested in this cult brand, trust me when I say every piece of boho-inspired clothing makes dressing that much easier in the warmer months. Still not convinced? Well, to make things easier, below, I’ve rounded up the very best items to buy from Dôen. And rest assured that each piece remains a far cry from a fleeting trend or fad. Instead, every item in this edit is versatile and easy to style, with the ability to be dressed up or down for every occasion.
From pretty blouses to polish up your jeans, to breezy throw-on dresses that make everyday dressing so much easier, keep scrolling to see and shop the very best items from Dôen, and then take a browse at some more items from the brand that I currently have my eye on.
The Best Dôen Items to Shop in 2026
1. Ischia Dress
Style Notes: Since its release in 2021, Dôen’s Ischia dress has been a firm favourite among the chicest dressers around, and its the perfect throw-on dress for the warm weather to come.
Shop the Ischia Dress:
Dôen
Ischia Dress
Dôen
Ischia Dress
Dôen
Ischia Dress
2. Henri Top
Style Notes: When it comes to Dôen’s standout blouse styles, the Henri top is by far the most recognisable, thanks to its floaty silhouette and pretty ruffle detailing. I’ve spotted this sweet style on so many of my favourite fashion influencers recently, and it’s tempting me to invest in one as well.
Shop the Henri Top:
Dôen
Henri Top
Dôen
Henri Top
Dôen
Henri Top
3. Elowette Skirt
Style Notes: Lace-trim skirts are having a moment this summer, and of course, Dôen’s Elowette iteration is one of the most coveted styles in 2026. The soft peach and creamy ivory styles lend themselves well to a more pared-back type of dressing, but if you’re seeking something that adds just a touch more interest to an outfit, the aquamarine hue is one to try this season.