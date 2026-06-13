Though decades have passed since the turn of the millennium, fashion has come full circle and is once again relishing in the chintzy and lurid sensibility prominent in the first few years of the 21st century. As we speed towards another raucous summer—not quite as bratty as in previous years, but one hedonistic nonetheless—every sign indicates that the defining aesthetic will be one rooted in the 2000s. Indeed, Y2K fashion is back on the agenda.
Instead of bedazzled Motorola Razr flip phones, Isabel Marant Beckett wedge trainers and Gwen Stefani’s debut solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby to soundtrack our cruises in Regina George-inspired convertibles, we now have prebiotic sodas, reissues of the Balenciaga City bag and the hypnotic melodies of Slayyyter's punk-meets-club record Worst Girl in America.
Despite the passage of time, many things have remained the same since they first debuted in the early 2000s—rhinestone velour will always hold a place in our hearts, micro mini skirts will never date, and lace-trim camisoles will always complement a pair of ultra-low rise denim. Speaking to Amy Bannerman, eBay UK's style director, she explains that Y2K fashion perpetually resonates for how “unapologetically excessive it all was”.
Latest Videos From
“From sequins in the daytime to slogan tees and massive sunglasses, these were all strange layering choices that somehow worked—it was glamorous but chaotic!” she adds. “People romanticise that freedom now because fashion has become so polished and algorithmic. It feels almost mythological because it existed in a time when we had more creativity and freedom, before everyone curated themselves online.”
This sense of uninhibited dressing is permeating across all corners of the sartorial landscape, especially in the joy of dressing up discerned across the spring/summer 2026 runways, further cementing the fact that fashion’s getting a little noughtie once more. As for what we can expect this summer, the Y2K revival will run the full gamut, expressing every subculture and micro movement that reared its head the first time around.
“The early 2000s were filled with 'more is more' metallics, tiny tops, trucker hats, velour tracksuits and diamanté everything,” Bannerman notes. “By the late 2000s, things became darker, moodier, grimier and more rock-and-roll. “Think: skinny jeans, oversized leather jackets, American Apparel disco pants, Alexander McQueen skull scarves, heavy eyeliner and huge amounts of layering.”
This, both iterations of the aesthetic will emerge, with Bannerman adding that it’s this “glossy-cum-trashiness to [Y2K fashion] that people are being drawn back to after fashion’s obsession with minimalism and the quiet luxury aesthetic.”
Below, we chart the rise of the defining Y2K fashion trends returning this summer. From the subcultures being revived to the brands doing them best, it’s time to take a dip into the archive. As Madonna said, time goes by so slowly…
6 Y2K Trends Staging a Comeback for Summer 2026
1. Bel Air Brat
Style Notes: With their tiny dogs and chunky flip-flops, the lifestyles of Los Angeles’ rich and famous in the 2000s laid the foundation for what the Y2K fashion would come to immortalise. This was a time when infamy could segue into a bona fide celebrity status, so getting snapped by a paparazzi whilst shopping on Robertson Boulevard was paramount.
Socialites like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie ruled the set of Bel Air brats with a fist made of Juicy Couture velour and grasping an Urth Caffe mocha lattes. These days, you’ll catch the next generation of this cohort, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scion turned supermodel, Amelia Grey, grabbing a takeaway iced matcha from Community Goods in low-slung Adanola sweats or capri track pants. So, wear something that would make you feel like an extra in The Hills or Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring and delight in all its bubblegum pink, bimbo-turned-businesswoman-esque glory.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
Dance Til Dawn Halter Cami
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Sumbasan Satin Sandals
Gucci
Half Horsebit Mini Bag
CHLOÉ EYEWEAR
Tortoiseshell Sunglasses
Reformation
Marysia Dress
GUCCI
Satin-Jacquard Track Jacket
2. Secretarial Sleaze
Style Notes: Gisele Bündchen, with her bespeckled frames and body-conscious business casual attire, in the memorable, albeit short-lived, cameo in The Devil Wears Prada, has come to encapsulate the rise in corporate dressing that predicated much of the 2000s. These are ensembles bound to have you written up for violating your office’s dress code—much like Bridget Jones and her off-sick skirt—though the mix of structured tailoring with sensual undertones is undoubtedly a Y2K archetype.
Today, you need only look at the sheer amount of skin-tight pinstripe shirts, Bayonetta glasses and sleek pencil skirts circulating for proof that this trend has transcended workplace settings. Calvin Klein-era Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, eat your heart out.