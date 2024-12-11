The Glossy, Rich-Looking Winter Coat Style That's Rapidly Becoming More Popular Than Puffers

Lately, I’ve felt a magnetic pull toward all things fur—and I know I’m not alone. From fluffy skirts and jumpers to statement bags and, of course, coats, the allure of something soft and textured has taken over this season. As the fuzzy trend continues to flood my Instagram feed, I’ve zeroed in on one standout style with a little help from some of my favourite celebrities: the faux-fur-trim coat.

There’s something undeniably chic about this winter staple, and it’s no surprise that A-listers like Suki Waterhouse, Sabrina Carpenter, and Nicole Richie have already made it part of their cold-weather rotation.

Celebrities wear fur trim coats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleek and polished, fur-trim coats are a luxe alternative to the puffers that have reigned supreme in recent years. With a fuzzy trim that traces the neck of the garment, these coats have a naturally expensive-looking energy. Resembling the look of a real fur coat—which has always come with a very high price tag—these new season offerings retain the glamour so well associated with fur, without the great expense.

What I love most is how versatile this coat feels—it’s statement-making without being too over-the-top for everyday wear. While I’m captivated by Sabrina Carpenter’s playful approach, pairing her fur-trim coat with a miniskirt, I find myself leaning toward Nicole Richie’s effortlessly cool styling. This week, she stepped out in a black fur-trim coat worn with straight-leg jeans, pointed-toe boots, and a classic white tee—a look that’s as timeless as it is wearable.

Celebrities wear fur trim coats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At once a little boho, very glamorous, and undeniably elegant, this winter coat trend ticks the box for those who want to energise their winter styling.

With so many chic options to choose from, I'm excited to embrace the trend myself, and luckily there are a plethora of compelling options across designer and high street labels.

Celebrities wear fur trim coats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Read on to discover our edit of the best styles here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FUR TRIM COATS HERE:

Manteco Wool Coat With Detachable Fur Collar - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Manteco Wool Coat With Detachable Fur Collar

Style this with the fuzzy collar or remove it at your preference.

Simone Black Vinyl Coat
Kitri
Simone Black Vinyl Coat

This also comes in burgundy.

New Look Faux Fur Trim Coat in Burgundy
New Look
Faux Fur Trim Coat in Burgundy

Style this with a little black dress or use it to dress up your favourite jeans.

Faux Fur-Trimmed Belted Wool-Blend Tweed Coat
Valentina Garavani
Faux Fur-Trimmed Belted Wool-Blend Tweed Coat

The wool-blend tweed and fluffy faux fur gives this such a '70s energy.

Wool Coat With Faux Fur Lapels
Zara
Wool Coat With Faux Fur Lapels

I don't expect this to stay in stock for long.

Butter Wool Coat With Detachable Collar - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Butter Wool Coat With Detachable Collar

This fresh cream shade will help to brighten up your winter wardrobe.

Prufrock Shearling Coat
Gabriela Hearst
Prufrock Shearling Coat

Style with a black ensemble for a super striking look.

Black Faux Fur Collar Coat
River Island
Black Faux Fur Collar Coat

This also comes in burgundy and blue.

