The Glossy, Rich-Looking Winter Coat Style That's Rapidly Becoming More Popular Than Puffers
Lately, I’ve felt a magnetic pull toward all things fur—and I know I’m not alone. From fluffy skirts and jumpers to statement bags and, of course, coats, the allure of something soft and textured has taken over this season. As the fuzzy trend continues to flood my Instagram feed, I’ve zeroed in on one standout style with a little help from some of my favourite celebrities: the faux-fur-trim coat.
There’s something undeniably chic about this winter staple, and it’s no surprise that A-listers like Suki Waterhouse, Sabrina Carpenter, and Nicole Richie have already made it part of their cold-weather rotation.
Sleek and polished, fur-trim coats are a luxe alternative to the puffers that have reigned supreme in recent years. With a fuzzy trim that traces the neck of the garment, these coats have a naturally expensive-looking energy. Resembling the look of a real fur coat—which has always come with a very high price tag—these new season offerings retain the glamour so well associated with fur, without the great expense.
What I love most is how versatile this coat feels—it’s statement-making without being too over-the-top for everyday wear. While I’m captivated by Sabrina Carpenter’s playful approach, pairing her fur-trim coat with a miniskirt, I find myself leaning toward Nicole Richie’s effortlessly cool styling. This week, she stepped out in a black fur-trim coat worn with straight-leg jeans, pointed-toe boots, and a classic white tee—a look that’s as timeless as it is wearable.
At once a little boho, very glamorous, and undeniably elegant, this winter coat trend ticks the box for those who want to energise their winter styling.
With so many chic options to choose from, I'm excited to embrace the trend myself, and luckily there are a plethora of compelling options across designer and high street labels.
Read on to discover our edit of the best styles here.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FUR TRIM COATS HERE:
Style this with the fuzzy collar or remove it at your preference.
Style this with a little black dress or use it to dress up your favourite jeans.
The wool-blend tweed and fluffy faux fur gives this such a '70s energy.
This fresh cream shade will help to brighten up your winter wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
