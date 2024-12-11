The Glossy, Rich-Looking Winter Coat Style That's Rapidly Becoming More Popular Than Puffers

Lately, I’ve felt a magnetic pull toward all things fur—and I know I’m not alone. From fluffy skirts and jumpers to statement bags and, of course, coats, the allure of something soft and textured has taken over this season. As the fuzzy trend continues to flood my Instagram feed, I’ve zeroed in on one standout style with a little help from some of my favourite celebrities: the faux-fur-trim coat.

There’s something undeniably chic about this winter staple, and it’s no surprise that A-listers like Suki Waterhouse, Sabrina Carpenter, and Nicole Richie have already made it part of their cold-weather rotation.

Sleek and polished, fur-trim coats are a luxe alternative to the puffers that have reigned supreme in recent years. With a fuzzy trim that traces the neck of the garment, these coats have a naturally expensive-looking energy. Resembling the look of a real fur coat—which has always come with a very high price tag—these new season offerings retain the glamour so well associated with fur, without the great expense.

What I love most is how versatile this coat feels—it’s statement-making without being too over-the-top for everyday wear. While I’m captivated by Sabrina Carpenter’s playful approach, pairing her fur-trim coat with a miniskirt, I find myself leaning toward Nicole Richie’s effortlessly cool styling. This week, she stepped out in a black fur-trim coat worn with straight-leg jeans, pointed-toe boots, and a classic white tee—a look that’s as timeless as it is wearable.

At once a little boho, very glamorous, and undeniably elegant, this winter coat trend ticks the box for those who want to energise their winter styling.

With so many chic options to choose from, I'm excited to embrace the trend myself, and luckily there are a plethora of compelling options across designer and high street labels.

Read on to discover our edit of the best styles here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FUR TRIM COATS HERE:

