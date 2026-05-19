I'm telling you now, ripped jeans are back, but the styling is everything. While there are plenty of ways to wear the revived denim trend, the chicest pairing I’ve seen lately comes courtesy of Iris Law, who styled hers with a romantic boho blouse.
Teaming her lightly distressed jeans with a soft white blouse finished with delicate detailing, Iris gave the traditionally rugged denim a much fresher, more elevated energy. The femininity of the blouse balanced the undone feel of the jeans, creating contrast that entirley elevated her look.
Whilst ripped jeans have long been associated with more casual, off-duty styling, paired with a pretty blouse, they feel far more refined. The floaty silhouette and intricate detailing of a boho blouse soften the look, transforming distressed denim into something that feels easy, wearable and even elegant.
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It also helps that the denim silhouette itself feels like a shift. After seasons dominated by rigid stovepipe styles, ripped jeans bring back a slightly more carefree approach to denim. They have an ease to them that lends itself perfectly to everyday dressing, especially when balanced with elevated staples.
Safe to say, I’m convinced. If you’re looking for a simple way to make ripped jeans feel current again, consider swapping your basic tee for a romantic boho blouse this season.
Inspired? Scroll on to discover the best ripped jeans and boho blouses to shop now.
Shop Ripped Jeans and Boho Blouses:
Zara
Low-Rise Jeans
This also comes in nine other shades.
H&M
Wide Regular Jeans
Style with a fresh white tee or pair with a boho blouse.
Mother Denim
The Mid Rise Maven Sneak
The slightly slouchy fit makes these perfect for daily styling.
RÙADH
The Agnes Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
The stovepipe jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Frame
The Loose Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
In a mid-blue shade, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
H&M
Pintucked Blouse
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Nobodys Child
White Lace Trim Long Sleeve Blouse
This looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.