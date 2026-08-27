If You Love '90s Minimalism, You'll Want to Re-Create These 5 Runway Looks

Maximalism has had a firm grip on fashion over the past few years, from bold color combinations (butter yellow and slime green, anyone?) to statement beading. But if the fall 2026 runways were any indication, the industry may be shifting in a decidedly more pared-back direction—toward '90s minimalism, to be more specific.
The bygone decade was defined by neutral colors, no-fuss silhouettes, and clean lines—the antithesis of the bright, playful fashion of the '80s. Perhaps images of Kate Moss in a white tank top and jeans or Cindy Crawford in a little black dress first spring to mind. After all, the era's supermodel set helped champion the minimalist aesthetic.
Should you be enamored with this understated look, the recent runways should be a source of inspiration for your fall wardrobe. Calvin Klein, for instance, showed a sleek black column dress, while Celine focused on a slouchy gray suit. And these aren't the only designers that harked back to the '90s for fall 2026. Below, find five minimalist outfits straight from your favorite labels' newest collections.
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Calvin Klein
You can never quite go wrong with a black column dress. Calvin Klein's take on the timeless silhouette features a square neckline and calf-grazing hem for an effortlessly polished look. Take a cue from the runway and pair it with square-toe flats or heels and a coordinating clutch.
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L'Academie
By Marianna Renia Maxi Dress
Reformation
Inez Heeled Mule
Veronica Beard
Dash Clutch
SHASHI
Regan Stud Earring
Miu Miu
Miu Miu may be known for its maximalist runways over the past few seasons, but for fall 2026, Miuccia Prada worked a few understated outfits into the collection, including the formula above. A gray blazer and black pencil skirt are office staples, while leather knee-high boots lend the pairing some edge.
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Aritzia
Producer Blazer
DISSH
Parker Black Knee Length Skirt
STEVE MADDEN
Riggs Black Leather
Freja New York
Sylvie Shoulder Bag
Toteme
Leave it to Toteme to make an all-black fall outfit read anything but boring. The key is mixing textures—in this case, a leather jacket with cotton trousers and suede shoes. Toss a faux fur black handbag into the mix for extra oomph.
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Anthropologie
Pilcro Faux Leather Crop Moto Jacket
GRLFRND
Crew Neck Extra Long Sleeve Tee
J.Crew
Cosmo Pant in Cupro Blend
ZARA
Flat Leather Ballet Flats
Ashlyn
How to jazz up a black long-sleeve maxi dress? High-shine bangles will do the trick, according to Ashlyn. Here, the brand proved the power of layering chunky bracelets over the sleeves. To avoid overdoing it in the accessories department, forgo a necklace and opt for simple earrings.
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Éterne
Long Sleeve Crewneck Maxi Dress
Anthropologie
Large Cuff Bracelet
Nordstrom
Open Loop Hinge Bangle
Larroudé
Margaux Loafer
Celine
There’s nothing sleeker than a monochromatic suit. When the temps drop, swap your go-to flowy button-ups for a warm turtleneck—extra credit if it's the same shade as your blazer and pants. For added styling points, tuck your slouchy trousers into knee-high leather boots.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.