Every Chic Londoner Is Wearing One of These 5 Summer Heatwave Staples This Weekend

At last, the Spring Bank Holiday is upon us, and in some fortuitous act of fate, the temperature is set to cascade across the 30°C mark for the entire long weekend. The rising mercury can only mean the following: you’ve secured your timeslot at the Hampstead Heath ponds to take a brisk dip, have confirmed plans with your girlfriends to sip pét nat at your chic local wine bar and are currently planning a heatwave-approved summer capsule wardrobe to see you through all your sets of plans.
Given the balmy weather conditions, clothing yourself in anything heavy, stiff or cumbersome is not an option. Whilst we’ll make allowances for a fine-knit cardigan or slightly sheer jumper, any pair of rigid denim jeans or functional boots must be overlooked for summer staples that are airy, lightweight and fluid.
Indeed, the scorching climate is a rarity here in the United Kingdom, so you must ensure to take full advantage of it by wearing wispy white maxi skirts, shoulder-baring tank-tops, blissful peasant tops and all the floaty dresses that your heart desires. Now, given that this is our first real foray into summer, we can understand some apprehension in deciding what to wear. For most, this might be the first time you’ve slipped back into your wafty minis and denim shorts since last year, which inevitably leads to the same old questions of "what to wear?"
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The answer, however, is relatively straightforward. Looking to a few core basics you’ll find in any well-edited wardrobe, the most tasteful dressers are all going to be dressed in sartorial fundamentals that bridge the gap between keeping cool and, well, looking cool. So, whether you’re ready to embrace the season’s most controversial trends, like two-toned flip-flops and babydoll dresses, or are adhering to the classics, like a boho blouse or satin skirts, we’ve compiled a guide to the 5 summer heatwave staples you’ll see everywhere all over London this weekend. The best part? The only accessories you need to complete these looks are a layer of your favourite bronzing SPF and a bottle of La Vieille Ferme rosé.
5 Heatwave-Approved London Summer Fashion Staples:
1. Throw-On Dress
Style Notes: Make the most of the blue skies on the horizon with an effortlessly elegant throw-on dress. Whether rendered in a blissful silk pastel, like the ones that have quickly become a Chloé signature, a quaint floral style found at the likes of Dôen, or the more nostalgic-inspired prints seen at labels including Faithfull, this silhouette should be held in high regard for the way it makes you look incredibly considered, when all you’ve done is slunk into something and stepped out the door.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Flared-Skirt Halterneck Dress
Cloud dancer shades really shine in summer time, and they look extra chic in this H&M number.
DÔEN
Nessie Embroidered Striped Floral-Print Organic Cotton Mini Dress
This charming print feels like wallpaper you'll find on the walls of some decadant French château.
Sezane
Isla Dress
Fluid and effortless, this is a style that does the hard work for you.
ZARA
Midi Linen Blend Dress With Tucks
Whether you're lounging around or out on the town, this dress will go the extra mile.
Reformation
Valeraine Dress
From the halterneck to the lace-trim, this dress boasts so many compliment-worthy features.
2. Linen Shorts
Style Notes: It’s officially legs-out season. Whilst there are plenty of shorts vying for our attention—Denim! Satin! Lace trim!—there’s no style more versatile and easy to style than linen shorts. These days, you can find incredibly polished and tailored pairs from the likes of With Only If, Reformation and Posse.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Linen Rich High Waisted Shorts
All you need is an equally billowy button-down to make these affordable shorts look extra polished.
FAITHFULL
Mesa Tencel™ and Linen-Blend Shorts
Low-effort, high-impact.
With Nothing Underneath
Ceiriad Shorts
Such a dreamy pair.
Reformation
Nora Linen Short
This entire outfit feels like the quintessential off-duty uniform.
H&M
Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts
This knee-grazing length has become such a coveted proportion.
3. Minimalist Sandals
Style Notes: Tread lightly into the heatwave in a pair of minimalist sandals. Clean cut and perfectly understated, this shoe trend underscores any ensemble they’re featured in with a languid sensibility and refined ease. Consider this as your official warning, though, you might want to look into booking a pedicure before the weekend’s up.