I Asked, the Team Answered—9 Under the Radar Brands That Fashion Insiders are Shopping in 2026

Get ahead of the crowd with out list of the cult brands our editors have on their shopping lists for this season and beyond.

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fashion brands to know now 2026
(Image credit: WWW, Kallmeyer, Jacques Wei, Fane, Jude, Akino)
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Let's be honest—there’s something satisfying about discovering a fashion brand before it starts appearing everywhere. While we all have a reliable list of the usual names that have become our go-tos for wardrobes updates, some of the best (and most exciting finds) often come from labels that are quietly building a cult following away from the mainstream. Think sustainably sourced pieces, niche designs and fresh takes on runway trends—our editors are experts in unearthing those “where’s that from?” kind of finds that make an outfit feel inherently cooler, and this season we're having a particularly good run.

In a bid to pull together a comprehensive list of the brands that you need to have on your radar, I asked my fellow editors from the names that have their full attention right now. So, if your wardrobe is in need of a little something new—or you’re simply tired of seeing the same brands on repeat—we’ve done the legwork for you. From indie-circuit darlings to emerging labels already beloved by the fashion crowd, these are the brands worth knowing about now. Consider this your edit of the labels you’ll want to get ahead of, to truly get behind.

9 Fashion Brands to Know in 2026

1. Fuchsia Shaw

fashion brands to know 2026 Fuchsia Shaw

(Image credit: WWW/Fuchsia Shaw)

Style Notes: If you’re looking for a brand that feels both effortlessly chic and tapped into trends, Fuchsia Shaw should be on your radar. The label has mastered that sweet spot between statement-making and genuinely wearable, creating pieces that feel considered without ever looking too try-hard. You will have seen the brand's oversized Arden jacket all over your feed at the start of the year, and since it's sell-out (followed by restock) success, Fuchsia Shaw has gone from strength to strength.

Whether it's the laidback summer dresses, tailored shorts or transitional jackets, there’s an easy sophistication to founder Amy's approach to design, with a special focus on details that can instantly elevate a simple outfit (tie neck halter tops anyone?) I have a feeling you’ll be seeing a lot more of their covetable designs reaching equally viral success in 2027 too.

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2. JUDE

fashion brands to know 2026 Jude

(Image credit: WWW/ Jude)

Style Notes: If you've bought a pair of peep toe shoes in the last 4 months, all credit should be given to JUDE. Yours may not have been from the brand itself but, when JUDE dropped it's now instantly recognisable Date peep toe heel, the internet collectively lost its mind. Managing to be both directional and timeless, JUDE's early adoption and reinvention of the peep toe sparked a revival that got the attention of celebs and influencers alike (and now they count Tracee Ellis Ross and Margot Robbie as fans).

Of course, their reach extends well beyond peep-toe heels, and in fact, there are exceptionally good bags too—think the kind of accessories that the classically-leaning fashion people among us instinctively gravitate towards. So, if you're in the market for shoes and bags that are easy to wear, instantly recognisable and guaranteed to earn compliments, JUDE goes way beyond the usual high-street favourites. These are investment buys that you can count on for years to comes.

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3. Bella Venice

fashion brands to now Bella Venice

(Image credit: WWW/ Bella Venice)

Style Notes: For those who know who follow It girl outfits like it's their job, Bella Venice needs no introduction. Over at the LA based brand it is eternally summer, and everyone from Sabrina Carpenter to Gigi Hadid has been snapped in their cute camisoles, capri pants and ultra-mini dresses that tend to sell out in record time. Always playful and never "stuffy", think of the Bella Venice woman as charming, cool and always up for the party.

Before you worry about whether you can wear Bella Venice all year round, there's also plenty of logo tees, loungewear and underwear too, making the brand a great name to know for comfortable, cotton separates. And the best part? Their drive for sustainability means that they recycle deadstock, print fabrics with recycled water and solar-powered energy, and produce in female-founded, female-led factories where every worker earns a fair, living wage. Bravo, Bella Venice.

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4. AFLALO

brands to know 2026 Aflalo

(Image credit: WWW/ Aflalo)

Style Notes: You know you're onto a winner when NET-A-PORTER back your choice, and one of the latest brands to land on the site is New York based brand, AFLALO. A little bit Norma Kamali meets the polish of Khaite (with a good dose of Yves Salomon thrown in too), there’s something refreshingly modern about AFLALO's big city take on everyday wear.

Balancing statement prints, premium fabrication and wardrobe essentials, there's something for every mood in the mix. Leopard coats for the maximalists, rigid blue denim for the traditionalists, silk co-ords for the elegant and leather bombers for the edgy; these are versatile pieces you’ll genuinely want to wear on repeat, making AFLAO an easy choice for anyone looking to give their wardrobe a more distinctive edge.

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5. AKINO

new brands to know 2026 Akino

(Image credit: WWW/ Akino)

Style Notes: Akino's slow fashion approach means that although you can't shop it all year round, it does make to order, using limited 3 day runs for you to get your hands on seasonal colourways of their fan favourites and reduce waste in the process. Citing their key influences as "retro-modernist design with an early 2000s aura", you can expect to find layering knits, colour-pop basics and exactly the kind of fun tops you'd like like to wear with your favourite jeans, all in the brand's "evolving capsule of statement day to night pieces for our city girl." Sign me up.

6. My Mum Made It

Fashion brands to know 2026 My Mum Made It

(Image credit: WWW/ My Mum Made It)

Style Notes: Kitsch, kooky and outrageously cute, My Mum Made It's whimsical take on retro styling made modern is bound to have made it into your Explore page by now. The Australian-born label has carved out a cult following with its playful, nostalgic take on everyday dressing, blending feminine frills, lace and bows with statement prints, flattering cuts and just the right amount of Y2K energy.

Designed to feel fun with tongue-in-cheek references rather than anything overly polished, My Mum Made It is all about the kind of pieces that make getting dressed feel exciting again. Aside from the brand's instantly recognisable babydoll dresses and co-ord sets, Keep an eye out for the latest leather accessories—a laptop case, handbag, and of course, rosette Mary Janes. If you like Sophia Coppola movies, Lana Del Ray albums and cheery pastel tones, you're going to love My Mum Made It.

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7. Fane

fashion brands to know 2026 Fane

(Image credit: WWW/ Fane)

Style Notes: In only 6 short years, FANE has made a name for itself in the accessories arena. You may not be surprised to find out that this minimalist, anti-trend arm candy hails from Paris, the capital of understated elegance, and the brand's ubiquitous Bra bag serves as the perfect example. Sleek, elevated and understated, FANE bags don't need to shout to stand out, instead their distinctive designs whisper, working just as well with everyday denim as they do with a more dressed-up look. It’s this versatility (and the ability to add a little glossy finish to an outfit) that makes Fane one of this decade's accessories labels to watch. Just remember that you heard it here first.

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8. Kallmeyer

fashion brands to know 2026. Kallmeyer

(Image credit: WWW/ Kallmeyer)

Style Notes: I can't be the only one who saw Kallmeyer's ginormous Cottage tote all over socials recently and immediately rushed to Google it. Just in case you missed it, the bag itself is a pared-back roomy canvas tote that also happens to represent all of the best things about the brand itself—sleek yet unpretentious capsule wardrobe staples that are as timeless as a well-crafted white tee. Don't expect bells, whistles and gimmicks from the NYC label, just easy elegance in a restrained colour palette that will never go out of date. Fans of the Row, Toteme and Jil Sander, here's a new name to add to your list.

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9. Jacques Wei

fashion brands to know 2026 Jacques Wei

(Image credit: WWW/ Jacques Wei)

Style Notes: Minimalism not your thing? Step into Jacques Wei's world of decadence and full throttle glamour. With roots in couture techniques and luxury fabrications, it's no surprise that Wei has become known for precise tailoring and showstopping ensembles, and unexpected details from hand-beading to feather hems make a Wei outfit feel instantly more interesting. Whether you’re dressing up for an occasion or spicing up your everyday outfits, start here for a fresh take on power dressing that is sure to invite compliments. In short, Jacques Wei is for those days when you want to look put-together, but still very much like yourself.

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Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.

In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.