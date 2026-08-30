Let's be honest—there’s something satisfying about discovering a fashion brand before it starts appearing everywhere. While we all have a reliable list of the usual names that have become our go-tos for wardrobes updates, some of the best (and most exciting finds) often come from labels that are quietly building a cult following away from the mainstream. Think sustainably sourced pieces, niche designs and fresh takes on runway trends—our editors are experts in unearthing those “where’s that from?” kind of finds that make an outfit feel inherently cooler, and this season we're having a particularly good run.
In a bid to pull together a comprehensive list of the brands that you need to have on your radar, I asked my fellow editors from the names that have their full attention right now. So, if your wardrobe is in need of a little something new—or you’re simply tired of seeing the same brands on repeat—we’ve done the legwork for you. From indie-circuit darlings to emerging labels already beloved by the fashion crowd, these are the brands worth knowing about now. Consider this your edit of the labels you’ll want to get ahead of, to truly get behind.
9 Fashion Brands to Know in 2026
1. Fuchsia Shaw
Style Notes: If you’re looking for a brand that feels both effortlessly chic and tapped into trends, Fuchsia Shaw should be on your radar. The label has mastered that sweet spot between statement-making and genuinely wearable, creating pieces that feel considered without ever looking too try-hard. You will have seen the brand's oversized Arden jacket all over your feed at the start of the year, and since it's sell-out (followed by restock) success, Fuchsia Shaw has gone from strength to strength.
Whether it's the laidback summer dresses, tailored shorts or transitional jackets, there’s an easy sophistication to founder Amy's approach to design, with a special focus on details that can instantly elevate a simple outfit (tie neck halter tops anyone?) I have a feeling you’ll be seeing a lot more of their covetable designs reaching equally viral success in 2027 too.
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Shop Fuchsia Shaw:
FUCHSIA SHAW
The Daphne Shirt in Black
Fuchsia Shaw
The Arden Coat in Poppy
FUCHSIA SHAW
The Leo Shorts in Black
FUCHSIA SHAW
The Eden Dress
2. JUDE
Style Notes: If you've bought a pair of peep toe shoes in the last 4 months, all credit should be given to JUDE. Yours may not have been from the brand itself but, when JUDE dropped it's now instantly recognisable Date peep toe heel, the internet collectively lost its mind. Managing to be both directional and timeless, JUDE's early adoption and reinvention of the peep toe sparked a revival that got the attention of celebs and influencers alike (and now they count Tracee Ellis Ross and Margot Robbie as fans).
Of course, their reach extends well beyond peep-toe heels, and in fact, there are exceptionally good bags too—think the kind of accessories that the classically-leaning fashion people among us instinctively gravitate towards. So, if you're in the market for shoes and bags that are easy to wear, instantly recognisable and guaranteed to earn compliments, JUDE goes way beyond the usual high-street favourites. These are investment buys that you can count on for years to comes.
Shop JUDE:
JUDE
Haze Leather Mules
JUDE
Date Cutout Leather Mules
JUDE
Blade 60 Leather Pumps
JUDE
Cave Leather Ankle Boots
3. Bella Venice
Style Notes: For those who know who follow It girl outfits like it's their job, Bella Venice needs no introduction. Over at the LA based brand it is eternally summer, and everyone from Sabrina Carpenter to Gigi Hadid has been snapped in their cute camisoles, capri pants and ultra-mini dresses that tend to sell out in record time. Always playful and never "stuffy", think of the Bella Venice woman as charming, cool and always up for the party.
Before you worry about whether you can wear Bella Venice all year round, there's also plenty of logo tees, loungewear and underwear too, making the brand a great name to know for comfortable, cotton separates. And the best part? Their drive for sustainability means that they recycle deadstock, print fabrics with recycled water and solar-powered energy, and produce in female-founded, female-led factories where every worker earns a fair, living wage. Bravo, Bella Venice.
Shop Bella Venice:
Bella Venice
The Margaret Top in Gingham
Bella Venice
The Eyelet Capri in White
Bella Venice
The Roxy Skirt in Red Polka Dot
Bella Venice
The Butterfly Dress in Micro Cheetah
4. AFLALO
Style Notes: You know you're onto a winner when NET-A-PORTER back your choice, and one of the latest brands to land on the site is New York based brand, AFLALO. A little bit Norma Kamali meets the polish of Khaite (with a good dose of Yves Salomon thrown in too), there’s something refreshingly modern about AFLALO's big city take on everyday wear.
Balancing statement prints, premium fabrication and wardrobe essentials, there's something for every mood in the mix. Leopard coats for the maximalists, rigid blue denim for the traditionalists, silk co-ords for the elegant and leather bombers for the edgy; these are versatile pieces you’ll genuinely want to wear on repeat, making AFLAO an easy choice for anyone looking to give their wardrobe a more distinctive edge.
Shop Aflalo:
AFLALO
Fovea Coat in Leather
AFLALO
Verne Jean in Rigid Denim
AFLALO
Herve Sweater in Cashmere
AFLALO
Affine Coat in Ponyhair
5. AKINO
Style Notes: Akino's slow fashion approach means that although you can't shop it all year round, it does make to order, using limited 3 day runs for you to get your hands on seasonal colourways of their fan favourites and reduce waste in the process. Citing their key influences as "retro-modernist design with an early 2000s aura", you can expect to find layering knits, colour-pop basics and exactly the kind of fun tops you'd like like to wear with your favourite jeans, all in the brand's "evolving capsule of statement day to night pieces for our city girl." Sign me up.
6. My Mum Made It
Style Notes: Kitsch, kooky and outrageously cute, My Mum Made It's whimsical take on retro styling made modern is bound to have made it into your Explore page by now. The Australian-born label has carved out a cult following with its playful, nostalgic take on everyday dressing, blending feminine frills, lace and bows with statement prints, flattering cuts and just the right amount of Y2K energy.
Designed to feel fun with tongue-in-cheek references rather than anything overly polished, My Mum Made It is all about the kind of pieces that make getting dressed feel exciting again. Aside from the brand's instantly recognisable babydoll dresses and co-ord sets, Keep an eye out for the latest leather accessories—a laptop case, handbag, and of course, rosette Mary Janes. If you like Sophia Coppola movies, Lana Del Ray albums and cheery pastel tones, you're going to love My Mum Made It.
Shop My Mum Made It:
My Mum Made It
Viola Long Sleeve
My Mum Made It
Aurelie Skirt
My Mum Made It
Verse Shift Dress
My Mum Made It
Ribbon Stitch Flip Flops
7. Fane
Style Notes: In only 6 short years, FANE has made a name for itself in the accessories arena. You may not be surprised to find out that this minimalist, anti-trend arm candy hails from Paris, the capital of understated elegance, and the brand's ubiquitous Bra bag serves as the perfect example. Sleek, elevated and understated, FANE bags don't need to shout to stand out, instead their distinctive designs whisper, working just as well with everyday denim as they do with a more dressed-up look. It’s this versatility (and the ability to add a little glossy finish to an outfit) that makes Fane one of this decade's accessories labels to watch. Just remember that you heard it here first.
Shop FANE:
Fane
Bra Leather Shoulder Bag
Fane
Bra Leather Shoulder Bag
Fane
Lisse Suede Tote
FANE
Mie Patent Leather Shoulder Bag
8. Kallmeyer
Style Notes: I can't be the only one who saw Kallmeyer's ginormous Cottage tote all over socials recently and immediately rushed to Google it. Just in case you missed it, the bag itself is a pared-back roomy canvas tote that also happens to represent all of the best things about the brand itself—sleek yet unpretentious capsule wardrobe staples that are as timeless as a well-crafted white tee. Don't expect bells, whistles and gimmicks from the NYC label, just easy elegance in a restrained colour palette that will never go out of date. Fans of the Row, Toteme and Jil Sander, here's a new name to add to your list.
Shop Kallmeyer:
Kallmeyer
Yasmin Cotton-Blend Sweater
KALLMEYER
Reese Gathered Jersey Midi Dress
KALLMEYER
Callum High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Kallmeyer
Cottage Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote
9. Jacques Wei
Style Notes: Minimalism not your thing? Step into Jacques Wei's world of decadence and full throttle glamour. With roots in couture techniques and luxury fabrications, it's no surprise that Wei has become known for precise tailoring and showstopping ensembles, and unexpected details from hand-beading to feather hems make a Wei outfit feel instantly more interesting. Whether you’re dressing up for an occasion or spicing up your everyday outfits, start here for a fresh take on power dressing that is sure to invite compliments. In short, Jacques Wei is for those days when you want to look put-together, but still very much like yourself.
Shop Jacques Wei:
Jacques Wei
Embellished Shearling-Trimmed Coat in Black
Jacques Wei
Lace-Trimmed Bodysuit in Brown
Jacques Wei
Layered Leather-Trimmed Lace Midi Skirt in Brown - Jacques Wei
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.