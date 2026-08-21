The Autumn Denim Guide 2026—The Styles, Shades and Silhouettes You Need to Know this Season
Forget calling autumn "sweater weather", this season belongs to denim. From fresh washes to new silhouettes, we've rounded up the biggest jeans trends for the rest of the year, and the good news is, you can start wearing them now.
With autumn just around the corner, we're officially ready to start wearing our everyday denim again. As the temperatures dip and our wardrobes shift towards layering, comfort and a slightly more considered approach to getting dressed than throwing on a linen dress, jeans naturally become the foundation of almost every outfit. But, before you declare jeans as "boring", this season, the humble staple is getting a fresh update.
Autumn 2026 feels like a game of two halves, and somewhere in-between the heady maximalism and stripped-back minimalism, denim appears across the board, experimenting with shapes, washes and styling details to make them feel new again. Think exaggerated shapes, a mixed palette, and a more refined feel to everyday denim.
The best thing about new season denim? There’s no one hero pair to invest in. Whether you’ve spent the last few years being faithful to straight-leg jeans, or are looking for something new to update your wardrobe, there’s a denim trend worth trying this autumn. And because jeans are one of the hardest-working pieces in any rotation, even the smallest update—think a new wash or a fresh way of styling them—can make your entire outfit feel considerably smarter.
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So, what denim trends can we expect to see everywhere over the next few months? From the silhouettes fashion insiders are already embracing to the washes that are about to replace your trusty mid-blue, these are the 6 autumn denim trends to know now.
1. Inky Puddles
Style Notes: Sorry, straight, mid-wash jeans, there's a new kid on the block, and it's a moody-hued, baggy fit set to shake things up this season. Indigo wash puddle pants, well, I should say "puddle jeans" are a deliberately oversized, long-in-the-leg style that have enough excess fabric to "puddle" around the ankle to dramatic effect. These wouldn't work in any lighter colour (just imagine the hems after a full days wear), but the deep ink only ups the fashion factor, as there's something undeniably expensive about rich indigo. Wear with a dressy pointed heel to add a little extra height, and swap between cosy knits and evening blouses up top for a seamless transition from day to night.
Shop Indigo Baggy Jeans:
KHAITE
Karo Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
So dark they could almost pass for black.
Weekday
Astro Mid Rise Loose Baggy Unisex Jeans
Such a great unisex shape.
M&S
High Waisted Smart Wide Leg Jeans
I would go for the long version, just to make sure they hit with enough length.
Levis
Super Baggy Barrel Jeans in Indigo
Everything the name suggests.
2. To the Max
Style Notes: If the thought of a denim skirt immediately takes you back to the '90s, lean into the nostalgia. Instead of the 2000's micro-mini denim skirt that was often no bigger than a belt, this season the runways are championing (almost) floor-sweeping long and maxi skirts, a cold-weather hero that manage to effortlessly straddle both casual and styled-up dress codes. Not convinced about its versatility? Take notes from Dries Van Noten and add a shirt and tie to make the skirt work for the office, or keep it cool in a slubby, oversized knit and low heel. This year denim skirts are going to feel a little less "pop princess" and a whole lot more elevated.
Shop Long Denim Skirts:
Agolde
Leif Denim Maxi Skirt in Blue
Agolde are certified denim experts.
Topshop
Denim Yoke Pleated Maxi Skirt in Rich Blue
Such a vibrant shade of true blue.
Boden
Aya Denim Midi Skirt-Indigo
The pleats make this skirt feel a little bit smarter than your average
Dries Van Noten
Belted Denim Maxi Skirt in Blue - Dries Van Noten
So elegant with a blazer and a knee high boot.
3. Best of Tuck
Style Notes: Not a specific style per se, but instead, the latest way to wear your jeans, the runways are backing a "tucked in" autumn for 2026, the ideal excuse to invest in a pair of knee high boots. Before you rush to buy any skinny jeans though, the 2026 way to do the tuck isn't a slimline leg, in fact, the more nonchalant sag you can achieve peeking over the top of your boots, the better. Look for slightly distressed styles that look a little lived-in for bonus points, and slip into a glossy riding boot or polished calf boot before easing them out slightly at the knee to achieve the runway look.
Shop Straight Leg Jeans:
Citizens of Humanity
'90s French Straight Jeans in Blue
If ever there was a "perfect classic jean"...
H&M
Mom Slim Fit High Waist Ankle Jeans
There's just no arguing with denim that looks like this, and for that price.
COS
Chord Straight-Leg Jeans
These feel like a success in the making.
Abercrombie
High Rise Vintage Straight Jean
Black jeans tucked into black boots are always going to be a winner.
4. Washed Out
Style Notes: Deep, inky indigo not your thing? Don't worry, the fresh alternative to the subdued hue is a return to pale blue stone wash. You may have expected to see such a light, grungy style during summer, but part of the appeal of this as an autumnal trend is the contrast it provides. Imagine how good they look worn with dark check shirts, glossy leather jackets and cream cable knits. If white jeans can be worn past August, so can these, just keep it looser in the leg for a more directional feel, and swap out your sandals for comfy flats.
Shop Light Wash Jeans:
Arket
Jade Long Slim Jeans
Wear now with a tee and flip flops, and in autumn with a cardigan and loafers.
ZARA
Trf Low-Rise Slim Fit Jeans
All of the Who What Wear editors own at least one pair of Zara jeans.
Free People
We the Free Tennessee Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
There's something Western about this wash and fit.
Toteme
Twisted Seam Denim Full Length Worn Blue
Purists will love Toteme's take on the simple but sophisticated straight leg.
5. High-Riser
Style Notes: After seasons of controversial low-slung jeans dominating our feeds, high-waisted jeans are quietly making their way back into the conversation—and honestly, we’re ready for it. This autumn, the silhouette feels equal parts retro and polished, with structured high-rises finished with straight legs for a flattering, easy-to-style shape, and often teamed with '70s blouses and furs and '80s reminiscent jumpers. The beauty of a high waist is the silhouette it creates (could this be another indicator of a return to body-con instead of oversized?} Either way, deep indigo and classic blue washes are proving to be the most popular, giving the trend a particularly chic, autumn-ready feel.
Shop High Rise Jeans:
Sézane
New 70's Trousers
I love everything about this expensive-looking ensemble.
Reformation
Bex Super Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Long Jeans
Extra stretch and extra high.
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
And in indigo wash too.
Levi's
Cinch Baggy Lightweight Jeans
Proof that you can wear white denim in autumn too.
6. In the Details
Style Notes: Sorry, quiet luxury. For autumn 2026, jeans are a enjoying glamorous makeover in the form of embellished denim. Crystals! Studs! Rhinestones! Tassels! anything goes, just let the denim do the talking by balancing it with simple knits, a white tee or an Oxford shirt. And while embellished jeans might sound like a maximalist departure, they fit neatly into autumn's wider appetite for texture, glamour and personality—making them one of the easiest ways to make your jeans stand out from the crowd.
Shop Embellished Jeans:
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Long Jeans
Subtle studs for a nod to the trend.
SANDRO
Straight-Leg Rhinestone-Trim Denim Jeans
Perfect for evening looks too.
Sézane
x SEA NY Denim Blue with Cream Embroidery
Floral embroidery and flares aren't just for festival season.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.