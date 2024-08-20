"You Look So Elegant" Is What People Will Say When They See You Wearing These 9 Autumn Outfits

Warning: If you struggle receiving compliments, this might not be the Who What Wear article for you.

I think it's safe to say that looking chic is something many of us are striving for right now and, on the cusp of a new season, I thought now would be the perfect time to round up some elegant autumn outfits that, if you follow the required steps to re-create them, will make it easy to do just that—look polished all season long. However, not even I was prepared for the calibre of outfits I'd find and, if being given compliments all day long makes you feel awkward or uneasy, I'd advise ignoring the below.

If, however, you're interested in feeling sophisticated and demure (and won't get tired of people singing your stylish praises), then I suggest you peruse the following looks at your earliest convenience. Built using pieces that many of us are bound to already have in our wardrobes, the nine elegant autumn outfits I found shouldn't break the bank, either. Of course, if you fancy upgrading your rotation, I've shopped them all out for you. Now, all that's left for you to do is practice your best surprised, humble face in the mirror before you venture out in them.

9 Elegant Autumn Outfits I'll Be Wearing This Season

1. Coat + Minidress + Mary Janes

Style Notes: Getting the length of your coat to look right with the dress or skirt that you're wearing underneath it can be tricky, but this issue is negated when you opt for a shorter dress and longer outerwear. It's hard to explain why, but this pairing always looks so inherently elegant, especially, as it turns out, when worn with sleek mary janes.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Mayve Knit Dress £148 SHOP NOW

Sézane Soline Mary Jane Shoes £175 SHOP NOW

2. Suit + Vest + Loafers

Style Notes: Is there anything chicer than a cream suit? While you ponder that, allow me to further bolster my case. Add in a contrasting pair of black leather loafers and finish with a simple vest top (boat neck vests look particularly current) and you're guaranteed to look sharp.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Oversize Blazer £60 SHOP NOW

ZARA Flowing Trousers With Pleats £30 SHOP NOW

Prada Brushed Leather Loafers £920 SHOP NOW

3. High-Neck Top + Full Skirt + Mules

Style Notes: 2024 has been the year of the skirt and that look set to continue as we head into autumn. For me, nothing says "elegance" quite like a full circle skirt. Keep the rest of your outfit unfussy to let the silhouette shine.

Shop the Look:

Klayd Long Sleeve Square £52 SHOP NOW

Daphine Oli Earrings £90 SHOP NOW

John Lewis Taffeta Skirt in Berry £59 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Maysale 70 Suede Mules £595 SHOP NOW

4. Trench Coat + White Jeans + Loafers

Style Notes: Trench coats are synonymous with the British autumn season, and I'm already seeing so many fashion people dust of theirs ahead of the cold weather. For an easy transeasonal look, try pairing your trench with white jeans and loafers.

Shop the Look:

Arket Maxi Linen-Cotton Coat £249 SHOP NOW

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW

SLVRLAKE Mica Frayed Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £375 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Dinelio Croc-Effect Leather Loafers £745 SHOP NOW

5. Stripe Skirt + Pencil Skirt + Pointed-Toe Shoes

Style Notes: Another demure-looking skirt trend is that of the pencil skirt. 2024's iterations are less about being knee length and more about skimming the floor—just add an elegant-looking, blue striped shirt, keeping a handy knit knotted around your shoulders.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Basic Poplin Shirt £23 SHOP NOW

Navygrey The Chunky Field £285 SHOP NOW

MANGO Long Pencil Skirt £30 SHOP NOW

Toteme The Sharp Slingback in Black £480 SHOP NOW

6. Leather Jacket + Wide-Leg Trousers + Loafers

Style Notes: Leather and suede jackets are having a moment already this season; in place of jeans, try wearing yours with refined tailored trousers and leather flat shoes. Then, for a fashionable, on-trend finish, add a pair of statement earrings.

Shop the Look:

THE ROW Anasta Leather Jacket £2580 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Maxi Tear Drop Stud £14 SHOP NOW

H&M Wide Tailored Trousers £15 SHOP NOW

Whistles Manny Slim Loafer £159 SHOP NOW

7. Roll-Neck Jumper + Bermuda Shorts + Heels

Style Notes: If you invested in Bermuda shorts this summer then you'll be pleased to hear that the trend has staying power for autumn, too. Thanks to the longer hemline, they'll work well and look seamless worn with over-the-knee boots. Whatever shoe you choose, stick to a sleek-fitting top for a classic finish, such as a black, roll-neck knit.

Shop the Look:

COS Merino Wool Turtleneck Top £55 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Leather Belt £40 SHOP NOW

COS Longline Wool-Blend Twill Shorts £95 SHOP NOW

GIVENCHY Voyou Buckled Textured-Leather Slingback Pumps £895 SHOP NOW

8. Tweed Jacket + Jeans + Slingbacks

Style Notes: Tweed jackets are one of the most elegant staples you can invest in. Stick to a neutral, cream or black style for maximum versatility. While it will work with more formal separates, I find tweed jackets look their most charming worn with low-key bottoms, such as straight-leg jeans or drawstring trousers.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Pocket Tweed Jacket £80 SHOP NOW

H&M Appliquéd Scarf Necklace £10 SHOP NOW

ZARA Z1975 High-Rise Straight Jeans £28 SHOP NOW

Charles & Keith Lilana Pearl-Embellished Slingback Pumps £75 SHOP NOW

9. Coat + Miniskirt + Block-Heel Shoes

Style Notes: Another long coat look that I can't wait to emulate, I'll be sourcing cute minis that match the hues of the coats already hanging in my wardrobe to create chic, matching sets akin to this one.

Shop the Look:

ISABEL MARANT Efezia Brushed Wool-Blend Coat £1570 SHOP NOW

DeMellier The Montreal | Black Smooth | Demellier £445 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie Scarlett Mini Skort £52 SHOP NOW