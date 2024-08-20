"You Look So Elegant" Is What People Will Say When They See You Wearing These 9 Autumn Outfits

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Maxine Eggenberger
Warning: If you struggle receiving compliments, this might not be the Who What Wear article for you.

I think it's safe to say that looking chic is something many of us are striving for right now and, on the cusp of a new season, I thought now would be the perfect time to round up some elegant autumn outfits that, if you follow the required steps to re-create them, will make it easy to do just that—look polished all season long. However, not even I was prepared for the calibre of outfits I'd find and, if being given compliments all day long makes you feel awkward or uneasy, I'd advise ignoring the below.

If, however, you're interested in feeling sophisticated and demure (and won't get tired of people singing your stylish praises), then I suggest you peruse the following looks at your earliest convenience. Built using pieces that many of us are bound to already have in our wardrobes, the nine elegant autumn outfits I found shouldn't break the bank, either. Of course, if you fancy upgrading your rotation, I've shopped them all out for you. Now, all that's left for you to do is practice your best surprised, humble face in the mirror before you venture out in them.

9 Elegant Autumn Outfits I'll Be Wearing This Season

1. Coat + Minidress + Mary Janes

Elegant Autumn Outfits: @borislavasekova wears a navy coat with a minidress and mary janes

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

Style Notes: Getting the length of your coat to look right with the dress or skirt that you're wearing underneath it can be tricky, but this issue is negated when you opt for a shorter dress and longer outerwear. It's hard to explain why, but this pairing always looks so inherently elegant, especially, as it turns out, when worn with sleek mary janes.

Shop the Look:

Single-Breasted Coat
H&M
Single-Breasted Coat

Mayve Knit Dress
Reformation
Mayve Knit Dress

2-Pack Jersey Headbands
H&M
2-Pack Jersey Headbands

Sézane, Soline Mary Jane Shoes
Sézane
Soline Mary Jane Shoes

2. Suit + Vest + Loafers

Elegant Autumn Outfits: @spiritedpursuit wears a cream suit with black leather Prada loafers

(Image credit: @spiritedpursuit)

Style Notes: Is there anything chicer than a cream suit? While you ponder that, allow me to further bolster my case. Add in a contrasting pair of black leather loafers and finish with a simple vest top (boat neck vests look particularly current) and you're guaranteed to look sharp.

Shop the Look:

Oversize Blazer
ZARA
Oversize Blazer

Boat-Neck Vest Top
H&M
Boat-Neck Vest Top

Flowing Trousers With Pleats
ZARA
Flowing Trousers With Pleats

Brushed Leather Loafers
Prada
Brushed Leather Loafers

3. High-Neck Top + Full Skirt + Mules

Elegant Autumn Outfits: @abimarvel wears a brown midi skirt with a beige long-sleeve top

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: 2024 has been the year of the skirt and that look set to continue as we head into autumn. For me, nothing says "elegance" quite like a full circle skirt. Keep the rest of your outfit unfussy to let the silhouette shine.

Shop the Look:

Long Sleeve Square
Klayd
Long Sleeve Square

Daphine, Oli Earrings
Daphine
Oli Earrings

John Lewis Taffeta Skirt, Berry
John Lewis
Taffeta Skirt in Berry

Manolo Blahnik, Maysale 70 Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 70 Suede Mules

4. Trench Coat + White Jeans + Loafers

Elegant Autumn Outfits: @ingridedvinsen wears cream jeans and a trench coat

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: Trench coats are synonymous with the British autumn season, and I'm already seeing so many fashion people dust of theirs ahead of the cold weather. For an easy transeasonal look, try pairing your trench with white jeans and loafers.

Shop the Look:

Maxi Linen-Cotton Coat - Beige - Arket Gb
Arket
Maxi Linen-Cotton Coat

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

Mica Frayed Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
SLVRLAKE
Mica Frayed Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Dinelio Croc-Effect Leather Loafers
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Dinelio Croc-Effect Leather Loafers

5. Stripe Skirt + Pencil Skirt + Pointed-Toe Shoes

Elegant Autumn Outfits: @thecarolinelin wears a blue striped shirt and maxi skirt

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Style Notes: Another demure-looking skirt trend is that of the pencil skirt. 2024's iterations are less about being knee length and more about skimming the floor—just add an elegant-looking, blue striped shirt, keeping a handy knit knotted around your shoulders.

Shop the Look:

Basic Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Basic Poplin Shirt

The Chunky Field - Undyed Ecru
Navygrey
The Chunky Field

Long Pencil Skirt
MANGO
Long Pencil Skirt

The Sharp Slingback Black
Toteme
The Sharp Slingback in Black

6. Leather Jacket + Wide-Leg Trousers + Loafers

Elegant Autumn Outfits: @louisahatt wears a black leather jacket and tailored trousers

(Image credit: @louisahatt)

Style Notes: Leather and suede jackets are having a moment already this season; in place of jeans, try wearing yours with refined tailored trousers and leather flat shoes. Then, for a fashionable, on-trend finish, add a pair of statement earrings.

Shop the Look:

Anasta Leather Jacket
THE ROW
Anasta Leather Jacket

Gold Maxi Tear Drop Stud
M&S Collection
Maxi Tear Drop Stud

Wide Tailored Trousers
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers

Manny Slim Loafer
Whistles
Manny Slim Loafer

7. Roll-Neck Jumper + Bermuda Shorts + Heels

Elegant Autumn Outfits: @nlmarilyn wears a pair of tailored-knee length trousers in beige and a black roll neck top

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: If you invested in Bermuda shorts this summer then you'll be pleased to hear that the trend has staying power for autumn, too. Thanks to the longer hemline, they'll work well and look seamless worn with over-the-knee boots. Whatever shoe you choose, stick to a sleek-fitting top for a classic finish, such as a black, roll-neck knit.

Shop the Look:

Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
COS
Merino Wool Turtleneck Top

Massimo Dutti, Leather Belt
Massimo Dutti
Leather Belt

Longline Wool-Blend Twill Shorts
COS
Longline Wool-Blend Twill Shorts

Voyou Buckled Textured-Leather Slingback Pumps
GIVENCHY
Voyou Buckled Textured-Leather Slingback Pumps

8. Tweed Jacket + Jeans + Slingbacks

Elegant Autumn Outfits: @borislavasekova wears a boucle jacket with jeans and toe-cap slingback shoes

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

Style Notes: Tweed jackets are one of the most elegant staples you can invest in. Stick to a neutral, cream or black style for maximum versatility. While it will work with more formal separates, I find tweed jackets look their most charming worn with low-key bottoms, such as straight-leg jeans or drawstring trousers.

Shop the Look:

Pocket Tweed Jacket
MANGO
Pocket Tweed Jacket

Appliquéd Scarf Necklace
H&M
Appliquéd Scarf Necklace

Z1975 High-Rise Straight Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 High-Rise Straight Jeans

Lilana Pearl-Embellished Slingback Pumps
Charles & Keith
Lilana Pearl-Embellished Slingback Pumps

9. Coat + Miniskirt + Block-Heel Shoes

Elegant Autumn Outfits: @ingridedvinsen wears a beige tailored coat with a matching miniskirt 

(Image credit: @immegii)

Style Notes: Another long coat look that I can't wait to emulate, I'll be sourcing cute minis that match the hues of the coats already hanging in my wardrobe to create chic, matching sets akin to this one.

Shop the Look:

Efezia Brushed Wool-Blend Coat
ISABEL MARANT
Efezia Brushed Wool-Blend Coat

The Montreal | Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Montreal | Black Smooth | Demellier

The A&f Scarlett Mini Skort
Abercrombie
Scarlett Mini Skort

Recycled Polyester Bow Ballet Pumps
Charles & Keith
Recycled Polyester Bow Ballet Pumps

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

