5 Fall Trends I’m Already Spotting All Over L.A.

My weather app has been warning me about extreme heat in Los Angeles this past week, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s. Honestly, a walk around the block with my dog has me breaking a sweat. Still, despite the steamy forecast, the city's fashion set is already looking ahead to fall, incorporating some of the season's top trends into their outfits.
As someone relatively new to Los Angeles (I've been here for 14 months now), I haven't completely cracked the code on autumn dressing. Fortunately, I have plenty of content creators and editors to look to for guidance—many of whom are bidding farewell to their summer staples in favor of fall favorites. For instance, halterneck tank tops are being replaced by layered tees, while denim Bermuda shorts are making way for kick flare jeans.
Ahead, I've compiled five fall trends I'm already spotting on the streets of Los Angeles, along with some pieces on the market that have caught my eye.
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Layered Tees
Fall's most unexpected trend? Layered tees. I distinctly remember haphazardly throwing oversized T-shirts over long-sleeve tops as a pre-teen, many of which hailed from stores like Delia's (RIP) and Limited Too. Now, brands like Leset and Agolde are taking the guesswork out of the nostalgic styling trick, selling the layered look as a single piece.
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STILL HERE
Double Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
AGOLDE
Romily Tee
Anthropologie
Pilcro Twofer Long Sleeve Tee
ALFIE
Layered T-Shirt
Plum
Plum, burgundy, wine... whatever you prefer to call the rich red shade, it's once again back for autumn. No, the color trend is by no means groundbreaking, but it is a surefire way to fall-ify your outfits. Try the hue via an accessory for the perfect pop of color.
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MARGESHERWOOD
Bessette Shoulder Bag
MANGO
Faux Leather Funnel Neck Jacket
RAYE
Calista Slingback
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Pearl Jewelry
Raid your grandma's jewelry box, because pearls are the look du jour this fall. You can never go wrong with a dainty strand, but for something more eye-catching, consider a pair of dangly earrings or a chunky bracelet. Regardless of your approach, the classic gem instantly dresses up any ensemble.
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MANGO
Pearl Dangle Earrings
The Pearl Source
White Freshwater Pearl Necklace
Ralph Lauren
Imitation Pearl Collar Necklace
J.Crew
Pearl and Chain Bracelet
Kick Flare Jeans
The denim trend cycle is constantly in flux. This fall, however, all signs point to a kick flare revival—at least according to Los Angeles fashion girls. Many are pairing the silhouette, which is slim through the hips and thighs before subtly flaring at the hem, with ladylike blouses for a casual-chic look.
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Gap
High Rise Kick Flare Jeans
Agolde
Kick Boot Bootcut Jeans in Blue
Madewell
The Plus Flare Crop Jean in Super Stretch Denim
Banana Republic
High-Rise Kick-Flare Jean
Satin Shoes
The Fall 2026 runways were awash with satin shoes, with iterations popping up at Valentino, Calvin Klein, and more. Whether in the form of a flat or mule, the footwear trend is as elegant as it gets. And while satin shoes may be inherently dressy, they can easily be toned down with a leather jacket and jeans.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.