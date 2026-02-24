The weather here in the UK has been miserable to say the least over the past few months; however, the good news is that sunnier spring days are almost upon us. With just a month to go until the new season, I decided to take a quick headcount of the wardrobe staples I already own and which ones I need to invest in. And I quickly came to a very obvious observation. I own way too many t-shirts and tank tops.
Now, don't get me wrong, I'll be very grateful for both of these basics when I’m going into the office or on a casual day out with friends. But when I have a slightly more formal spring occasion, or simply want to dress up my jeans or denim shorts, I’ll need a dressier top style to see me through the warmer days. Luckily for me, I’ve recently spotted one particular trending blouse style that's elegant, versatile and most importantly, looks expensive at any price point. Enter the cape blouse.
Combining the breezy nature of a classic blouse with all the sophistication of a cape jacket, cape blouses feature a partial or full cape-like overlay to create a flowing, draped silhouette. Showcased heavily on the spring/summer 2026 runways, it should come as no surprise that this pretty blouse trend is now available to shop everywhere from the most luxurious designers to our trusty high-street stores.
From Paris to Copenhagen, elegant dressers have been styling this pretty top style with everything from balloon pants and ballet flats to tailored trousers and sandals. And my favourite thing about it? No cape blouse is the same, so there's something to suit every style and aesthetic. I personally cannot wait to invest a more dramatic full-cape iteration to elevate my jeans-and-a-nice-top outfit on warmer spring and summer evenings.
From luxury houses to high-street heroes, brands have declared cape blouses as the It top to covet this season. Keep scrolling to shop the best cape blouses to suit every budget.
