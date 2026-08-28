I love summer, but it's harsh on my hair, skin, and nails. They've endured salt water, chlorine, heat styling, back-to-back gel manicures...you name it. Now, on the cusp of autumn, I need a major beauty reset. Luckily, I know just what to do, thanks to a decade of beauty-industry experience. It won't cost me an entire paycheck either. Aside from a haircut and color refresh (because that appointment is necessary and pre-booked), I'm forgoing all other professional services and opting for at-home fixes instead. Ahead, see the nine steps I'm taking to repair my skin, hair, and nails. Consider it my personal fall glow-up guide.
1. (Re-)Incorporate Retinoids
I put a pause on using retinol serums this summer for two reasons. First, I simplified my skincare routine due to a few unwelcome rosacea flare-ups, and my retinol didn't make the cut. Second, retinol speeds up cell turnover, which makes your skin more susceptible to sun damage. Despite diligent sunscreen use, I didn't want to risk that, as I knew I'd be spending so much time at the beach.
Now that the days are slowly getting shorter and colder, I'm ready to recommit to my trusty retinol. As any dermatologist will tell you, it's best to start slow. Most experts recommend using it only once or twice a week, at night, and building up from there. I, for one, will be using it twice per week to start. I'll use a pea-sized amount for my whole face, apply it to dry skin, wait a few minutes for it to absorb, and follow up with moisturizer. This is the best bet for minimizing irritation, dryness, and redness. With time, I'm looking forward to seeing the results, which include minimized lines and wrinkles, fewer breakouts and clogged pores, faded sun damage, and smoother skin texture. It's just what my post-summer skin needs.
Lately, I've been loving Prequel's Retinal Renew ($29), which contains an advanced, highly stable retinaldehyde (the strongest, nonprescription form of vitamin A), as well as soothing ectoin and bio-enhanced cica to minimize dryness and irritation. I also like Obagi's Medical Retinol ($90). If you're new to retinoids, I suggest The Inkey List's Starter Retinol Serum ($15), which is a gentle formula.
PREQUEL
Retinal Renew
The INKEY List
Starter Retinol Serum
Obagi Medical
Medical Retinol 1.0
2. Swap Lightweight Gels for Mid-Weight Moisturizers
As the temperature and humidity drop, that lightweight gel moisturizer you've been using all summer just might not cut it anymore. At least, that's true for me and my skin. Come fall, I want—nay, need—a moisturizer that will keep moisture locked into my skin without causing clogged pores, AKA a mid-weight moisturizer. Not too rich, not too light, these formulas strike the perfect balance. In my opinion, they also work the best under makeup.
I'm a big fan of LED masks, and I'll tell you why. They can kill acne-causing bacteria, stimulate collagen production, lower inflammation, and even boost cellular energy. Since I struggle with dull, irritated skin (thanks, rosacea), and I'm seeing signs of aging on my 31-year-old skin, I can think of no better standing appointment than a nightly date with my LED mask. I try to use one five nights a week, and now that I have sun damage from summer, I'm going to make sure that happens. They only take about 15 minutes to use, depending on which one you go for, and they make a real, visible difference with time. Plus, they're easy enough to wear while making dinner, watching Netflix, or just relaxing before bed.
Shark Beauty
Cryoglow LED Mask
Omnilux
Contour Face LED Mask
Solawave
Light Therapy Face Mask
4. Use a Hair Mask
I just penned a 2000-word guide to repairing summer hair damage (can you tell it's top of mind for me right now?). I was inspired after noticing my hair is perhaps the driest and most damaged that it's ever been. I'm talking about breakage, roughness, dullness, and lots of split ends. The experts gave me so many good tips, but the one that stuck out the most? Incorporating a rich, buttery, moisturizing hair mask into your routine is an easy way to hit rewind on summer-induced damage. Per the experts, I'll apply one to my mid-lengths and ends, toss my hair up into a claw clip, and leave it on for 30 minutes to an hour for best results.
Fable & Mane
Deep Moisture Hydrating Repairing Hair Mask
Gisou
Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask
Briogeo
Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
5. Use a Bond-Strengthening Treatment
Another piece of advice the experts offered up was to use a bond-strengthening treatment. These products literally repair the chemical bonds within the hair shaft, making them stronger and more resistant to damage. They recommended I use an at-home treatment once a week to prevent breakage and seal split ends, making my hair look shinier and more luxurious as a result. I, of course, am more than happy to take this advice and run with it.
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience
Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
Olaplex
No.3plus Complete Bond Repair Pre-Shampoo Hair Treatment
Remember those gel manicures I mentioned earlier? Yeah, I've had gel nail polish (sometimes even extensions) on my nails for the better part of six months with no break. I know, I know. You're supposed to give your nails a break! But I had back-to-back work events, trips, and summer weddings scheduled, so I kept it up all summer with standing nail salon appointments.
Now, my nails look exactly how you'd expect them to. They're peeling, brittle, and damaged. So, I cancelled all nail appointments for the foreseeable future and committed to either bare nails or at-home manicures for the time being. I also invested in nail-strengthening treatments. These easy-to-use at-home products are chock-full of proteins, vitamins, and minerals, which help protect and repair the nails. I simply brush them onto my bare nails once or twice a week, while I wait for them to grow out and return to baseline.
Manucurist
Keratin Booster Nail Strengthener
Bare Hands
The Dry Gloss Manicure Kit
Tenoverten
The Rehab
8. Use a Lash & Brow Serum
I regret to inform you, dear reader, that I haven't touched a lash or brow serum since the springtime, which explains why I've been over-relying on brow gels and mascaras lately. However, that's going to change, because I'm ready to invest in highly effective formulas to kick-start growth. They don't have to cost an arm and a leg, either. The Ordinary's Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum ($15) is as budget-friendly as it gets. Typology's Densifying Lash and Brow Serum ($41) is another 2-in-1 pick, and I've seen great success with Grande Cosmetics' Grandelash & Grandebrow Duo ($63). You just have to be consistent. Full arches and fluttery lashes won't happen overnight, but after a few months, you'll see a difference.
The Ordinary
Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum
Typology Paris
Densifying Lash and Brow Serum
GRANDE Cosmetics
Grandelash and Grandebrow Travel Duo
9. Add a Silky Body Oil to Your Post-Shower Routine
Early fall is the best time to commit to a luxurious, ultra-moisturizing body care routine. I love body care products, and I use them year-round, but come fall, I double down on rich body oils. There's just nothing else that makes my skin feel petal-soft or silky smooth—not to mention preventing razor burn.
This year, I have my eye on Osea's Body Hydration Heroes Set ($84), which includes the brand's Hyaluronic Body Serum and Undaria Algae Body Oil. I love both products, but I have a special place in my heart for the latter because it has a decadent texture that drenches my skin in moisture (even Victoria Beckham is a fan). I also love Cyklar's Vitamin C Body Oil ($38), which comes in sumptuous scents—Vanilla Verve is my favorite. And Glossier's Body Hero Dry Touch Nourishing Oil Mist ($30) is my #1 recommendation for anyone who wants to steer clear of greasy residue.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.