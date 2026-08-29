If you're reading this, odds are you know a thing or two about what it's like living with thin hair. I can sometimes feel like a blessing in disguise to not have to deal with a ton of hair that takes up a ton of time to manage. On the contrary, it can feel like a never-ending battle trying to find a haircut that elevates your look while keeping it low-effort.
Fortunately, there are plenty of incredible stylists out there who know exactly how to make thinner strands look their best. ”With thin hair, I’m always trying to make the hair feel fuller and stop it from just lying flat,” says celebrity Marc Ballance. “Bobs and lobs can be amazing for thin hair because removing some length can instantly make the ends feel fuller, but longer hair can absolutely work too if you’re strategic about where you add movement and where you keep weight.”
Now that you know what the pros look for before working their magic, keep scrolling for the best inspo images out there from A-listers. You’ll also find more insights from Ballance on the dos and don’ts for maintaining your look.
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The Best Haircuts for Thin Hair
1. Long Layers
Jennifer Aniston stunned with these long layers at the season four premier of The Morning Show. The cut framed her face perfectly and added extra dimension to the look.
2. Slick Back
Everyone couldn't stop buzzing about Zendaya's slicked back bob during the season three premiere of Euphoria. It's incredibly glam and low-effort.
3. Long Waves
Victoria Beckham added extra length and waves to her hair for major boss babe energy.
4. Classic Bob
You can never go wrong with a classic bob, and this sleek cut on Tyla proves it.
5. Face Framing Pieces
Olivia Wilde's face-framing layers has been a staple for the actress for years, and let's face it, this look never goes out of style. "I love adding shorter framing around the face because it gives movement and makes the haircut feel more styled without taking too much density away from the rest of the hair," says Ballance.
6. The Shag
A shag will always be a classic cool girl look. Just take it from Kristen Stewart.
7. The Side Bang
Our resident It girl Alexa Chung never failed to make this iconic side bang look stylish.
8. Flipped Bob
Something about this flipped bob on Gracie Abrams gives pixie dream girl energy.
9. Deep Side Part
Middle parts have had their moment, but the deep side part is back. If you want extra volume, try curling your ends.
10. The Slick Back
For a minimal-effort look that has a timeless and elegant feel, try this low bun slick-back like Maude Apatow.
11. Long Bangs
Long bangs have been everywhere lately (think: Emma Chamberlain and Anne Hathaway). They're a great way to frame the face and add volume to thinner hair.
12. The Lob
The lob is a great transition look for anyone who had a bob and is ready to grow out their strands. Halle Berry's curls make this look super sophisticated.
13. The A-Line
If you're feeling experimental, consider trying a more daring cut like this A-line worn by Michelle Yeoh.
14. Sleek Pixie
Volume is key, but this sleek pixie on Taylor Russell screams quiet luxury. Plus, the deep side part creates undeniable dimension.
15. Layered Bob
Cameron Diaz turned heads when she stunned on the red carpet with this layered bob. "Layers in short hair can create movement, texture, and volume, and they can stop a shorter cut from feeling too heavy or solid," says Ballance.
What kind of cuts should you avoid with thin hair?
Between shorter cuts and longer layers, you have plenty of options to work with. Still, there are some hairstyles that could limit your hair's potential. "I’d be careful with one-length hair, especially if the hair is already very fine or lacking volume," says Ballance. "I’d also avoid taking too much weight out of the ends. With thin hair, you want to create movement without sacrificing density, and you still want those ends to look and feel full."
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.