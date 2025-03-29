Introducing the Chanel 25—the Bag to Know for 2025

Last October, I attended the Chanel spring/summer 2025 runway show in Paris. The collection marked a return to the iconic Grand Palais venue and was quintessentially Chanel. Tweed, chiffon, bows, and feathers felt very Coco-coded, as did the palette of black, white, and pastels the models wore walking down the runway. The eye-catching accessories—ranging from two-tone Mary Jane heels to quilted bags—had showgoers in the front row chattering about which pieces were topping their spring 2025 shopping lists, but there was a clear frontrunner: the Chanel 25 bag.

Fast-forward to spring 2025, and Dua Lipa and Jennie were named as the faces of the handbag campaign, including photos shot by David Sims and films by Gordon von Steiner. The new bag just dropped in stores and is already one of the buzziest accessories of 2025, landing in the closets of insiders like Morgan Stewart. I've been collecting bags from Chanel for years, including the 2.55 reissue I've had in my closet for over a decade and the Chanel 22 mini that is a recent addition, so I was eager to test-drive the just-in bag. Ahead, read my thoughts on the Chanel 25 that is primed to be one of the most in-demand designer bags of 2025.

The Chanel 25 Bag

The aptly named Chanel 25 bag is the big 2025 bag debut for the French fashion house. It is available in small, medium, and large sizes, a range of colorways, gold-tone metal hardware, and finishes including grained calfskin leather and washed denim. Each is designed in Chanel's signature quilting, a chain strap, CC closure, and cargo pockets that add a utilitarian detail. To compare the options, I tested out each bag size—more ahead.

Chanel 25 Small Bag

The small Chanel 25 bag is the style I test-drove first since it's a size that is perfect for any on-the-go outfit. It's a great silhouette to invest in if you're looking for a shoulder bag option to throw on your arm without carrying too many things around. Regardless of the size, each Chanel 25 bag is finished with a belted strap that can adjust the size of the opening. I fit my essentials inside including my iPhone, sunglasses, go-to beauty items, and headphones, though I had plenty of room to add in more.

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

The small version is currently available in the most colorway options, including eight leather styles in a range of neutrals, pastels, and metallics, as well as two denim versions. I opted for the beautiful buttercream yellow, which is a versatile shade that easily fits into my mostly neutral wardrobe. With the rise of pastels this season, I've been gravitating more to the soft colors that easily pair with the dark-wash denim and suede trench coats I regularly reach for in my closet.

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

Dimensions: 11.8 x 10.2 x 5.5 in

Chanel Medium 25 Bag

The medium Chanel 25 bag is a size I predict will be popular among shoppers, as it combines the everyday ease of the smallest size with the roominess of the bigger version. It's a great mid-size bag that is big enough to utilize as a tote bag and tuck in bigger items, yet not so giant that it is too heavy to carry around throughout the day. The cargo pockets add a great detail to tuck in items that need regular access separate from the contents of the main bag. In New York, that means everything from my headphones to my iPhone to swipe when getting on the subway.

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

I was able to tuck a magazine inside as well as all of the other everyday essentials I won't leave the house without—including sunglasses, lip balm, and hair accessories.

Dimensions: 11.8 x 10.2 x 5.5 in

Chanel Large 25 Bag

The biggest version of the Chanel 25 bag—the large—is the style I would opt for as anything from a work bag to an airplane carry-on. The oversize tote is roomy enough to fit a laptop among other belongings for a day at the office and would also fit essentials for the plane (in my case, that includes items like a cashmere sweater, slippers, and an eye mask). The big carry-all taps into the XXL tote trend without feeling too giant, yet it has plenty of storage space.

For a day on the go, I was able to fit in my laptop, a film camera, and accessories, including my Chanel card case that happens to coordinate perfectly with the black quilted bag.

Bag Dimensions: 16.5 x 14.2 x 5.9 in