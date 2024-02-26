Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Trend People Are Buying Instead of Square-Toe Shoes

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

You can always count on Emily Ratajkowski to be wearing the very latest trends—shoe trends included. One of the new shoe trends she was just photographed wearing is subtle and specific, but it’s significant—and it's coming for your square toes. Truth be told, square-toe shoes aren’t “out” (Prada’s It shoes of the season even have square toes, so there's that), but there’s a new toe shape that’s coming to claim its long-reigning crown: almond-toe shoes (Think of an elongated, slightly pointed round toe). And Ratajkowski just endorsed the trend while out and about in NYC.

Ratajkowski opted for a black pair of almond-toe flats that added an elegant touch to her all-leather outfit. Almond-toe shoes have a vintage vibe to them that makes an outfit look sophisticated, which explains why The Row, Alaïa, and Loro Piana are all making shoes with almond toes this season. While not a new style, it’s one that's undoubtedly fresher than square toes right now, and is joining pointed toes at the top of the shoe trend heap this season. Now, keep scrolling to shop some of my favorite almond-toe shoes.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a leather outfit

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Loewe coat

Shop Almond-Toe Shoes

Round Toe Slingback Heeled Shoes
Massimo Dutti
Round Toe Slingback Heeled Shoes

'astyr' Almond Toe Pump
VANELi
Astyr Almond Toe Pumps

Aeyde ballet flats
Aeyde
Kirsten Leather Ballet Flats

Rebecca Leather-Trimmed Slingback Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Leather-Trimmed Slingback Flats

Glove Flat
Mansur Gavriel
Glove Flats

Vienne Leather Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Vienne Leather Ballet Flats

New Almond Leather Pumps
The Row
New Almond Leather Pumps

Aeyde shoes
Aeyde
Delia Suede Ballet Flats

Toteme loafers
Toteme
+ Net Sustain the Croco Oval Croc-Effect Leather Loafers

Massimo Dutti slingback shoes
Massimo Dutti
Slingback Ballerinas

Explore More:
Emily Ratajkowski Celebrity Style Shoe Trends Shoes
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸