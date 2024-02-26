Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Trend People Are Buying Instead of Square-Toe Shoes
You can always count on Emily Ratajkowski to be wearing the very latest trends—shoe trends included. One of the new shoe trends she was just photographed wearing is subtle and specific, but it’s significant—and it's coming for your square toes. Truth be told, square-toe shoes aren’t “out” (Prada’s It shoes of the season even have square toes, so there's that), but there’s a new toe shape that’s coming to claim its long-reigning crown: almond-toe shoes (Think of an elongated, slightly pointed round toe). And Ratajkowski just endorsed the trend while out and about in NYC.
Ratajkowski opted for a black pair of almond-toe flats that added an elegant touch to her all-leather outfit. Almond-toe shoes have a vintage vibe to them that makes an outfit look sophisticated, which explains why The Row, Alaïa, and Loro Piana are all making shoes with almond toes this season. While not a new style, it’s one that's undoubtedly fresher than square toes right now, and is joining pointed toes at the top of the shoe trend heap this season. Now, keep scrolling to shop some of my favorite almond-toe shoes.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Loewe coat
Shop Almond-Toe Shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
