If you’re going to wear sweats this fall, there’s a right way to do it—and it has nothing to do with the oversized hoodies you wore to binge-watch shows last winter. The key to pulling them off in 2025 is all about proportion and polish. Think tailored silhouettes, sleek layers, and elevated accessories that transform your cozy set into something you could actually wear out. Sweatpants aren’t just for lazy Sundays anymore—they’ve officially graduated to the street-style big leagues.

Start by pairing your sweats with structured outerwear. A long camel coat or cropped leather jacket instantly gives off that effortless “I didn’t try too hard” energy. Add a fitted tank or crisp white tee underneath, then finish with a pointed-toe boot or retro sneaker. It’s the unexpected mix of soft and structured that makes the look feel intentional—and very fashion-ready. The goal is to look like you styled it on purpose, not like you’re running late for a flight.

Another foolproof way to wear them: tonal dressing. Matching your sweats to your top, coat, or bag in the same color family instantly reads elevated. Go all-gray with silver jewelry or try deep chocolate brown paired with suede boots. Keep the fit relaxed but not sloppy—cinched at the waist, slightly tapered at the ankle, and always clean. When your sweats look tailored, even a simple sweatshirt can feel fashion-forward.

Lastly, it’s all in the details. A sharp trench, chunky gold earrings, a structured tote, or even a sleek pulled-back ponytail can take your sweats from ultra casual to ultra chic. So yes, you can wear sweatpants this fall—but only if you wear them with structure, with tone, and with purpose. Because in 2025, cozy doesn’t mean careless—it means cool.

See the coolest ways to wear sweatpants this fall below and shop the essentials along the way.

woman wearing fall sweatpant outfit 2025

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Get the look: Long tan coat + Faux fur collar + Grey sweatpants + Pointed-toe heels

woman wearing fall sweatpant outfit 2025

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

Get the look: Matching sweat set + Ballet flats + Mini purse

woman wearing fall sweatpant outfit 2025

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Get the look: Tank + Loose sweatpants + Dainty necklace

woman wearing fall sweatpant outfit 2025

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Get the look: Long jacket + Turtleneck sweater + Sweatpants + Leather loafers

woman wearing fall sweatpant outfit 2025

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Get the look: Baseball hat + Matching gray sweatsuit + Sneakers

woman wearing fall sweatpant outfit 2025

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Get the look: Long coat + Chunky sweater + Grey sweatpants + Suede loafers

woman wearing fall sweatpant outfit 2025

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Get the look: Crop top + Matching sweatpants + Brown suede bag + Suede slides

woman wearing fall sweatpant outfit 2025

(Image credit: @majawyh)

Get the look: Loose cardigan + Loose black sweatpants + Flats

woman wearing fall sweatpant outfit 2025

(Image credit: @fiahamelijnck)

Get the look: Fitted tank + Gray sweatpants + Tall leather boots

woman wearing fall sweatpant outfit 2025

(Image credit: @jaimeridge)

Get the look: Collared sweater + Matching sweatpants + Suede ballet flats

woman wearing fall sweatpant outfit 2025

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Get the look: Lace top + Sporty sweatpants + Pointed-toe heels

woman wearing fall sweatpant outfit 2025

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Get the look: Zip-up sweatshirt + Matching sweatpants + Suede loafers

woman wearing fall sweatpant outfit 2025

(Image credit: @rayan.xasan)

Get the look: Fitted long-sleeve shirt + Oversized sweater + Loose black sweatpants + Black ballet flats

woman wearing fall sweatpant outfit 2025

(Image credit: @yesitsnicolee)

Get the look: Oversized hoodie + Matching sweatpants + Uggs

woman wearing fall sweatpant outfit 2025

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Get the look: Black zip-up sweatshirt + White T-shirt + Black sweatpants + Sandals

