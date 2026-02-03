Fashionable Friends, Listen—Shopbop's Surprise Sale Has the Items You Want for Your 2026 Capsule Wardrobe

Shopbop is a primary retailer for my fashion friends (ahem, myself included). Whether you're looking for a trendy item or an elevated basic, Shopbop consistently delivers with its options. In fact, many of my true wardrobe staples (including a pair of Tibi pants I legit wear weekly) have come from Shopbop. So, yes, it's a wonderful resource for uncovering items to build a capsule wardrobe—i.e., intentional finds to make up your essential pieces.
Shopbop also has epic sales and just launched a surprise sale through February 7, where you can take an extra 30% off all sale styles with the code EXTRA30. Correct: a sale on sale. I scrolled through the offering and found gems that could totally be worthy additions of any fashion person's 2026 capsule wardrobe. The items in question are versatile (can easily be mixed and matched) and are modern and relevant for the season. Keep scrolling to shop heavily-discounted jeans, cool tops, sweaters, and so much more.
Lioness
Horizon Long Sleeve Tee
Similar to the image above, a striped shirt just works.
Get these before they sell out.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater
This coat looks very expensive.
Vince
High Waist Fluid Satin Bias Pants
Fashion people can't get enough of these pants.
Blanknyc
Icon Status Faux Leather Puffer
This silhouette is relevant for the season.
Tom Ford
Linda-02 Sunglasses
Tom Ford sunglasses on sale!
Astr the Label
Raiden Coat
New Tory Burch tote, anyone?
Picture this skirt with your favorite sweater.
Joe's Jeans
The Harlowe Jeans
Stella Mccartney
S-Wave Sport Alter Mat and Nylon Sneakers
Wait, these are on point.
Vince
Stripe Oversized Shirt
Aligne
Tania Diamante Cardigan
Favorite Daughter
The Spencer Jacket
Reformation
Claudette Ankle Boots
4th & Reckless
Mira Blazer
Tibi
Relaxed Suiting Triple Pleat Pants
Anine Bing
Black and Grey Check Camden Jacket
Anine Bing jackets are gorgeous.
Vince
Alpaca Crew Brushed Sweater
And one more stunning sweater to round out the list.