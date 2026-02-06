Sorry Beanies, This JLo-Approved Hat Trend Is Taking Over the Rest of the Season

Listen, I love beanies as much as the next person, but they tend to dress down my winter outfits. I’m a fan of wearing whatever you want, especially if it’s to stay warm, but I’m fatigued of the bulky layers of winter, and adding a beanie just feels counterintuitive if I want to look chic for the rest of the season. I’ve been looking for accessories that keep my head warm and elevate my look, and Jennifer Lopez’s recent outfit while filming in New Jersey struck inspiration.
JLo stayed warm and stylish wearing an unexpected and, dare I say, dated winter hat trend with her luxe brown wool coat, knit chocolate brown turtleneck, and block-heeled black knee-high boots: a newsboy cap. It was a popular accessory amongst the “hipster” crowd in the early aughts. The show Peaky Blinders, based on true events, put the newsboy cap back into the fashion conversation starting in 2013, but this style of hat has been around since the end of the 19th century. Now, JLo is bringing it back and styling it in a chic, modern way for 2026.
Lopez opting for the newsboy cap, although a slightly controversial fashion trend to return, makes her outfit look way more chic than a beanie could. I’m in the camp of trying something new (I mean, old) to accessorize my winter outfits for the next few weeks left of the season.
If you’re into the newsboy trend over beanies to wear with coats and boots, keep scrolling to recreate Lopez’s look and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.