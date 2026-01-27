If You Want to Look More French, Wear Your Skirts With These Anti-Trend Shoes

If someone studied an array of Kaia Gerber outfit photos without knowing who she is, I imagine they'd assume she was French. Her classic, subtly trendy aesthetic is right in keeping with that of a chic Parisian, whether it's intentional of her or not. So, if you're interested in how the French style the pieces in their closets, you could also look to Kaia Gerber, whose outfit for a recent evening out in L.A. is the latest example that proves my point.
Gerber was photographed wearing a long black coat, and underneath was a checked midi skirt that would fit right in at any of the chic spots in Saint Germain. But what made her outfit look even more Parisian was her shoes. Instead of flats or stilettos, Gerber opted to wear classic black ballet pumps, a style she's been wearing for years. Even though Parisians wearing ballet shoes is a bit cliché, many French women actually wear them on a regular basis, and the pump version with the slightest block heel is ideal for pairing with a skirt. Scroll on to see for yourself via Gerber and to shop her look and more ballet pumps for your own Parisian-inspired wardrobe.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.