In early January, Hailey Bieber teased Rhode's upcoming 2026 product launches on IG. At the time, I spotted a bronzer, lip shimmer, and mystery item. The latter was featured in a short video clip. It appeared to be a white cream housed in small gray jars, being pushed through a production line. At the time, I guessed it was an eye cream. It made sense that she would expand the brand's peptide-spiked eye-care offerings after the success of the Peptide Eye Prep Patches.
Well, dear reader, I like to think I can admit when I'm wrong, which I will do so now. Bieber just revealed two new upcoming Rhode products, and neither of them is an eye cream (at least not yet...I'm still holding out hope). Keep scrolling to see which two new Rhode products are about to be all over IG and TikTok.
Rhode's Caffeine Reset
The first product we need to talk about is Rhode's new Caffeine Reset. This is a skin-sculpting cream face mask that's packed with caffeine (duh!) to energize tired skin. The brand promises it will make the skin look lifted, refreshed, and less puffy in a matter of minutes. The best part? It works instantly and over time, so it will keep the skin looking sculpted throughout the day.
It's all thanks to an ingredient list that includes caffeine, peptides, poppy extract, and something called VBE (Vanillyl Butyl Ether). Let's dive into each one, shall we? Caffeine reduces puffiness. Peptides, which are Rhode's signature ingredient, brighten the skin. Meanwhile, poppy extract helps firm the skin, and VBE invigorates it to make it appear more "awake." So, basically, it's the ultimate dull skin fix.
The brand recommends applying a generous layer of Caffeine Reset to clean, dry skin and wearing it for at least 10-15 minutes, before rinsing it off. (It's fragrance-free and safe to use around the eyes.) It’s designed to be used first thing in the morning to wake up tired, puffy skin, although it's also perfect as a "pre-glam" mask to sculpt the skin before contour and bronzer. Hmm...does this mean Bieber used it before the Grammys last weekend? I would bet my last paycheck!
Rhode's Peptide Lip Boost
The second Rhode product isn't any old shade extension; it's an entirely new category for the brand. Meet Rhode's Peptide Lip Boost. It's a rich, balmy lip mask designed to *visibly* plump lips both instantly and over time.
It's all thanks to a combo of four peptides, Konjac Hyaluronic Acid Complex, a smoothing amino acid, and VBE. The latter is the same stimulating ingredient found in Rhode's Caffeine Reset. Apparently, it provides a "tingly yet comfy" sensation, as it visibly plumps lips.
Expect a rosy hue that looks transparent once it's on the lips (much like a traditional lip gloss). Perfect for applying over the brand's Peptide Lip Shape, no? It will be available in unscented and "Sugarmint," which smells like a sweet, refreshing mint.
Both new products will be available to purchase on February 9 at 9 AM PST/12 PM EST on Rhode's website. Peptide Lip Boost with be available both online and in-store at Sephora on February 26, followed by Caffeine Reset on March 26.
