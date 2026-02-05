Trends Come and Go, but Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren Are Forever—These Pieces Prove It

Whenever I look to archival ’90s runway photos for inspiration, Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren always stand out. Even back then, both set the standard for fashion that went beyond trends.
When I think of Calvin Klein, it’s impossible not to picture Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's iconic style, or Kate Moss walking in its shows. The brand is so beloved that editors were thrilled when it finally returned to the runway with its Fall/Winter 2025 collection last February. It's the epitome of enduring, minimalist dressing, with pieces you’ll never get tired of: the Pauline Knee-High Boot, Roxanna Pointed-Toe Kitten Heel Pump, Luna satin skirt, and Liza High Collar Coat.
On the other hand, Ralph Lauren makes me think of classic, preppy aesthetics: button-ups, knee-length skirts, impeccable outerwear, and, of course, the Polo shirt. It’s another show our team looks forward to every New York Fashion Week. Current highlights include the Wool Blend Jacket, Satin Charmeuse Cocktail Dress, and Crewneck Cotton Blend Sweater.
