Trends Come and Go, but Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren Are Forever—These Pieces Prove It

By
published
in News
Calvin Klein Collection Fall 1997 Ready To Wear Runway Show by Getty Images/David Turner/Penske Media and Fall 1999 Ready to Wear Runway Show by Getty Images/Robert Mitra/Penske Media.
(Image credit: Getty Images/David Turner/Penske Media; Getty Images/Robert Mitra/Penske Media)
Jump to category:

Whenever I look to archival ’90s runway photos for inspiration, Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren always stand out. Even back then, both set the standard for fashion that went beyond trends.

When I think of Calvin Klein, it’s impossible not to picture Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's iconic style, or Kate Moss walking in its shows. The brand is so beloved that editors were thrilled when it finally returned to the runway with its Fall/Winter 2025 collection last February. It's the epitome of enduring, minimalist dressing, with pieces you’ll never get tired of: the Pauline Knee-High Boot, Roxanna Pointed-Toe Kitten Heel Pump, Luna satin skirt, and Liza High Collar Coat.

On the other hand, Ralph Lauren makes me think of classic, preppy aesthetics: button-ups, knee-length skirts, impeccable outerwear, and, of course, the Polo shirt. It’s another show our team looks forward to every New York Fashion Week. Current highlights include the Wool Blend Jacket, Satin Charmeuse Cocktail Dress, and Crewneck Cotton Blend Sweater.

Keep scrolling to shop pieces that will stand the test of time.

Shop Calvin Klein

Shop Ralph Lauren

Shop More Timeless Clothing

Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor

Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOtherWonderlandOfficeInterviewLove, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UK as well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.