Cuffed Jeans Are So Back—This Is the Classic Shoe Trend They Look The Coolest With

If you haven't heard, consider this your public service announcement: cuffed jeans are so back. We at Who What Wear have been watching the style slowly resurge since mid-February 2025, and now, almost a year later, it's fully solidified as an It denim trend that the style set is wearing on weekdays and weekends with everything from faux-fur coats to leather jackets, but especially with one shoe trend: heeled ankle boots.
Alexa Chung is one fashion person who is on board with the cuffed-jeans-and-heeled-ankle-boots combination. She posted the outfit on Instagram yesterday, revealing she wore the look in Dumbo, Brooklyn. Her ensemble featured dark-wash cuffed jeans, black heeled ankle boots, an ivory shearling coat, and a gray scarf.
Even chic dressers in Paris are wearing cuffed jeans and styling them with heeled ankle boots. French muse Anne-Laure Mais is the perfect example, as she posted on Instagram wearing medium-wash straight-leg jeans that were slightly cuffed, either to keep her pants from dragging on the streets or to nail the look, or both. She styled them with black boots, a distressed leather jacket, and a navy scarf.
Every day, there seems to be another denim trend making the headlines, whether it's fresh like peplum jeans or a "dated" one that has resurfaced, such as cigarette jeans. What's different about the cuffed-jean trend is that you don't have to buy a new pair of jeans to embrace it—you can use what you have in your closet. I'm not saying any jeans can be cuffed—well, they can, but not all will look very 2026. The trick is to choose loose, straight, or wide-leg jeans that are slightly long. Then, cuff them and pair with ankle boots.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.