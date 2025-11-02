If You're Going to Wear This Controversial Legging Color Trend, This Is the Sneaker Color to Wear With It

As someone whose legging collection consists of 95% black leggings, it’s safe to say I’m not a huge fan of any legging colors that are far from black, but if I am going to try something on the opposite end of the color spectrum, I’m going to do so with black sneakers—just like Ana de Armas recently did.
The light-colored legging color de Armas opted for while heading to a gym in L.A. last week was pale gray. Listen, she looked great, of course, but anything light in color and made primarily of spandex is tricky, hence the reason I avoid it. We’re also heading into winter, so if I were to wear leggings in a similar near-white hue, I’d pair them with black sneakers as de Armas did to make them more seasonally appropriate and ground them a bit.
If you're team light-colored leggings, controversial they may be, or are simply bored with black ones, keep scrolling to shop the celeb-approved combination of pale leggings and black sneakers.
