It's Here: The 2026 Replacement For the White Midi Skirt Trend

I think we can all agree that white midi skirts are easy to style, pretty, and versatile. They've also been absolutely everywhere for the past several years, and many are understandably feeling a bit bored with the trend at this point. That said, they've undoubtedly become a wardrobe staple that we'll continue to wear—especially during the spring and summer months. But if you're looking for a fresher style to swap out from time to time, the trend that should be on your radar is khaki knee-length skirts.
Models are often among the first to adopt trends, so I wasn't all that surprised to see Vittoria Ceretti wearing one during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, and Jasmine Tookes wearing one a few days ago in L.A. I've also come across khaki knee-length skirts quite a lot as I scroll through my Instagram feed as of late. As you'll see among the photos below, they're just as versatile as white midi skirts, but they're cooler—in that '90s minimalist way.
Scroll on to see how models and influencers are styling khaki knee skirts, and shop the chicest ones for your own wardrobe.