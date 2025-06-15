My Most Elegant Summer Outfits All Feature a White Midi Skirt—These Are the Chicest I've Found

So many great summer outfits start with a white midi skirt, and whether you're searching for a lace, cotton, a-line or linen style, these are the best around.

Three women wearing white midi skirts
(Image credit: @rachael_keegan @kristincabat @rebeccaferrazwyatt)
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

Ahead of a new season, I always put a little time aside to assemble my outfit inspiration. Yes, new trends will arise, be they the polka dot print revival or playful rope sandals, but the foundations of my pre-prepared summer looks are set in stone before the season even begins. With one swift scroll through my saved images, one piece shows up time and time again, and already this season, the white midi skirt has become a key piece in my summer wardrobe.

Woman wears White T-shirt, lace skirt and flip flops

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Whether you’re considering tomorrow’s work attire or planning out your holiday looks ahead of time, a white midi skirt is a piece that can be called upon for a variety of occasions. Hemlines are a design aspect that can fluctuate from micro mini one season, to sweeping maxi the next, but withstanding the moving trends, the midi length remains a classic. The crisp white shade is primed to pair with all the other colours in our wardrobes, whether you’re a dedicated minimalist who has a stock of monochromatic pieces to hand, or venture into more daring colours when the brighter days arrive.

Woman wears graphic Tee, white midi skirt, red Ganni sandals

(Image credit: @itsleeyall)

Already this summer, I’ve paired mine with a tank top and slip-on sandals for coffee strolls, a romantic blouse and ballet flats, and a graphic T-shirt and retro sneakers. When autumn arrives, I’ll be swapping in a cosy cashmere jumper and chunky boots.

The white midi skirt isn’t a seasonal piece, but there’s definitely a rise in sightings when the warmer days arrive. In turn, brands from the high street to high-end have turned their attention to this piece. Cotton, lace, a-line, linen—there are a lot of variations to the classic white midi skirt, and to save you hours of scrolling, I've rounded up the best white midi skirts below.

Keep scrolling to shop the best white midi skirts.

Shop the Best White Midi Skirts

Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt
ALIGNE
Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt

Aligne's best-selling 100% cotton skirt has been restocked for summer.

Felicity Linen Skirt
Reformation
Felicity Linen Skirt

I love the pretty details on this linen skirt.

Gathered Detail Midi Skirt
hush
Gathered Detail Midi Skirt

A relaxed pull-on style for the warmer month.

Free People, Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

We've already spotted so many stylish people wearing the Lowen midi skirt.

Zw Collection Embroidered Midi Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Midi Skirt

If you're looking for something more romantic, consider Zara's embroidered style.

Suis Wrap-Effect Linen Midi Skirt
FAITHFULL
Suis Wrap-Effect Linen Midi Skirt

I always turn to Faithfull for beautiful linen buys.

Tie-Detailed Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt
DEIJI STUDIOS
Tie-Detailed Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt

The sweet bows are such a nice touch.

Asos Design Co-Ord Textured Lace Sheer Midi Skirt in Ivory
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Co-Ord Textured Lace Sheer Midi Skirt in Ivory

White lace skirts are rising in popularity.

Panelled Cotton Midi Skirt
COS
Panelled Cotton Midi Skirt

Naturally, COS offers a very elegant version.

Penelope Linen Midi Skirt
GABRIELA HEARST
Penelope Linen Midi Skirt

I love the neat pintuck details which create almost a drop waist effect.

Ivy Linen Skirt
Reformation
Ivy Linen Skirt

Just so pretty!

Zw Collection Embroidered Layered Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Layered Skirt

Pair with the matching top or style with the rest of your wardrobe.

Tie-Waist Skirt White
Toteme
Tie-Waist Skirt White

Toteme's design prowess comes to the fore with bold patch pockets.

Ready to Go Bodycon Half-Slip
Free People
Ready to Go Bodycon Half-Slip

Go bold with the sheer skirt trend.

Ladder Embroidered Poplin Skirt | Optic White
Róhe
Ladder Embroidered Poplin Skirt

Róhe is an expert in beautiful, timeless buys.

Zinnia Skirt - Vanilla / 2
Scarlett Poppies
Zinnia Skirt - Vanilla / 2

This is the first thing I'll be packing for my upcoming holiday.

Satin Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Satin Midi Skirt

Don't forget the brilliance of a white midi slip skirt.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸