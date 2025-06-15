My Most Elegant Summer Outfits All Feature a White Midi Skirt—These Are the Chicest I've Found

Ahead of a new season, I always put a little time aside to assemble my outfit inspiration. Yes, new trends will arise, be they the polka dot print revival or playful rope sandals, but the foundations of my pre-prepared summer looks are set in stone before the season even begins. With one swift scroll through my saved images, one piece shows up time and time again, and already this season, the white midi skirt has become a key piece in my summer wardrobe.

Whether you’re considering tomorrow’s work attire or planning out your holiday looks ahead of time, a white midi skirt is a piece that can be called upon for a variety of occasions. Hemlines are a design aspect that can fluctuate from micro mini one season, to sweeping maxi the next, but withstanding the moving trends, the midi length remains a classic. The crisp white shade is primed to pair with all the other colours in our wardrobes, whether you’re a dedicated minimalist who has a stock of monochromatic pieces to hand, or venture into more daring colours when the brighter days arrive.

Already this summer, I’ve paired mine with a tank top and slip-on sandals for coffee strolls, a romantic blouse and ballet flats, and a graphic T-shirt and retro sneakers. When autumn arrives, I’ll be swapping in a cosy cashmere jumper and chunky boots.

The white midi skirt isn’t a seasonal piece, but there’s definitely a rise in sightings when the warmer days arrive. In turn, brands from the high street to high-end have turned their attention to this piece. Cotton, lace, a-line, linen—there are a lot of variations to the classic white midi skirt, and to save you hours of scrolling, I've rounded up the best white midi skirts below.

Keep scrolling to shop the best white midi skirts.

Shop the Best White Midi Skirts