This Is the Trend to Wear With a White Skirt in 2026 to Look Cool Instead of Dated

It’s very rare for a fleeting fashion trend to become a staple in fashion-forward people’s closets, but white skirts have made it there. Last spring and summer, everyone was wearing a white skirt with T-shirts and tank tops, and it’s safe to say that they'll be doing so again this year, but Demi Lovato's recent outfit while doing press in NYC gives the staple piece a fresh spin. She wore her white skirt with a major spring jacket trend that made it feel more fresh for 2026: a belted leatherjacket.
I love the contrast of a flowy white skirt against Lovato's distressed, belted leather jacket, styled with a pair of strappy heeled sandals. The choice to wear a belted leather jacket with her white skirt made it look cool, modern, and a bit edgy, rather than dated. There’s something magnetic about the simplicity of her overall pieces that makes her look sophisticated and fresh. A plain jacket without a belt would lack the same chic effect.
If you're looking for something new to pair with your white skirts this spring, keep scrolling to recreate Lovato's outfit and shop similar items.