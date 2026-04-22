Living in Los Angeles certainly has its perks—namely year-round sunshine and a top-notch food scene. After nearly a year in the city, I've learned that its fashion is just as compelling, and the style set has mastered the art of effortless dressing through easy, breezy silhouettes. Case in point? The skirt trends ruling Los Angeles this spring, all of which exude cool-girl appeal.
When it comes to Los Angeles style, the vibe is unmistakably laid-back, especially compared to major cities like New York and Miami. In other words, there's no hard-and-fast dress code. The season's skirt trends mirror that ease, from relaxed maxis to denim minis. However, some L.A.-based fashion folks are dialing things up a few notches, embracing satin finishes and even sequins in broad daylight. Color is also playing a major role, with pastel and vibrant skirts popping up across the city this spring.
Below, discover five skirt trends taking over Los Angeles right now along with outfit inspiration for each silhouette.
Sheer
Naked dressing continues to dominate in the fashion world, and Los Angeles is no exception. A subtle entry point into the trend? A sheer skirt. Layer it under a long jacket for extra coverage, or style it over high-rise underwear if you're feeling slightly more daring.
Shop the Look
Line & Dot X Revolve
Denman Midi Skirt
The Frankie Shop
Yara Sheer Midi Skirt
Paloma Wool
Enos Skirt
LPA
Carlea Midi Skirt
Eloquii
Sheer Printed Organza Skirt
Satin
While satin shoes reigned last year, the lustrous fabric has since made its way into ready-to-wear, specifically skirts. To keep the look from feeling overly dressy, L.A.-based fashion insiders are pairing their high-shine pieces with classic button-downs and simple tees.