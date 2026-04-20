If You Wear the Knee-Length Skirt Trend Exactly Like This, You'll Never Look Dated

If there’s one dated trend I would’ve never put on my bingo card to return for spring and summer, it’d definitely be a knee-length skirt. That said, it’s very much back and not leaving the quick-turning trend cycle anytime soon. Want proof? Alongside the plethora of fashion people I've spotted wearing them on Instagram, Karlie Kloss was just seen wearing a knee-length skirt in NYC. If you're worried about a knee-length skirt looking dated, Karlie Kloss just provided the perfect outfit idea to avoid that. She wore her black knee-length skirt with an elevated cinch-waist button-down and black kitten-heel sandals.
Spring and summer may be known for more flowy pieces, such as oversized button-downs, but Kloss knows that something like a knee-length skirt looks best with tops that are a bit sleeker and modern. What better than a cinch-waist button-down? The fitted shirt looks much more elegant and chic than its oversized counterpart. Kloss kept her look effortless (like a New Yorker would), and accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and a sleek black leather bag to complete her outfit.
Keep scrolling to re-create Kloss’s outfit and shop more cinch-waist button-downs and knee-length skirts.