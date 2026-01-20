White jeans undeniably shine in the summer. They beautifully complement sun-kissed skin and pair perfectly with breezy tops and sandals. However, season after season, fashion insiders (think Rosie Huntington-Whiteley) have demonstrated their versatility, proving they can be worn beyond summer. In fact, white jeans look chicer in the colder months, but as with any outfit, the look ultimately hinges on the styling—specifically the choice of footwear—which can separate a dated denim look from a current one. Luckily, fashion inspiration has just arrived, courtesy of style icon Bella Hadid.
Spotted over the weekend in NYC, Hadid confirmed that wearing white jeans in the winter looks the chicest. Yes, a lot of it had to do with the fact that fresh snow was falling as she walked down the street wearing the pants. However, it also has to do with how she put the outfit together. She anchored her straight-leg jeans with a rich color combination on top: a red sweater and a long brown faux-fur coat. For the accessories, Hadid chose a red shoulder bag and chunky black sneakers.
While white jeans look polished and expensive when styled with ankle boots or slingbacks, the way Hadid wore them with sneakers offers an undeniably cool alternative. The specific style she wore was the Salomon x Carhartt WIP X-Alp.
Like other popular Salomon sneakers favored by fashion people such as Hailey Bieber, these sporty shoes feature a lug outsole, giving them a distinctly outdoorsy, rugged appearance. Although pairing such chunky shoes with crisp white jeans might seem wrong, the contrast works surprisingly well, creating an outfit that reads confident and effortless.
If you're inspired to give white jeans a try this winter, keep scrolling because we've rounded up the best pairs of white denim as well as chunky black sneakers to pair with them.
Shop White Jeans
LEVI'S
501 Straight Jeans
It doesn't get more classic than Levi's 501 jeans.
Agolde
Loose Jeans
The low-rise, loose fit lends an effortlessly cool vibe.
Nordstrom
High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
These new Nordstrom jeans look so expensive.
J.Crew
Slim Jean
Slim-fitting jeans will be everywhere this spring.
FRAME
The Arrow Jeans
I have yet to find a pair of Frame jeans that doesn't fit really well.
Shop Chunky Black Sneakers
New Balance
740 Sneakers
It's impossible to not look like a cool fashion person when wearing these with white jeans.
salomon
XT-Whisper Sneakers
Since Hadid's Salomon x Carhartt WIP sneakers are sold out, grab this very similar pair.
Asics
Gel-K1011 Sportstyle Sneakers
I love the rugged look.
New Balance
9060 Sneakers
I've seen chic dressers in NYC wear this style to the gym and brunch with friends.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.