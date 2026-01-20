It Girls With Good Style Know That White Jeans Look Chicer in the Winter—These Are the Shoes to Pair With Them

Not boots, not flats—this is the shoe trend that makes white jeans look elegant beyond summer.

Bella Hadid wears white jeans with a red sweater, fur coat, and burgundy bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
White jeans undeniably shine in the summer. They beautifully complement sun-kissed skin and pair perfectly with breezy tops and sandals. However, season after season, fashion insiders (think Rosie Huntington-Whiteley) have demonstrated their versatility, proving they can be worn beyond summer. In fact, white jeans look chicer in the colder months, but as with any outfit, the look ultimately hinges on the styling—specifically the choice of footwear—which can separate a dated denim look from a current one. Luckily, fashion inspiration has just arrived, courtesy of style icon Bella Hadid.

Spotted over the weekend in NYC, Hadid confirmed that wearing white jeans in the winter looks the chicest. Yes, a lot of it had to do with the fact that fresh snow was falling as she walked down the street wearing the pants. However, it also has to do with how she put the outfit together. She anchored her straight-leg jeans with a rich color combination on top: a red sweater and a long brown faux-fur coat. For the accessories, Hadid chose a red shoulder bag and chunky black sneakers.

Bella Hadid wears a fur coat, red sweater, white jeans, and black sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Bella Hadid: Mango coat; Salomon x Carhartt WIP X-Alp Sneakers ($222)

While white jeans look polished and expensive when styled with ankle boots or slingbacks, the way Hadid wore them with sneakers offers an undeniably cool alternative. The specific style she wore was the Salomon x Carhartt WIP X-Alp.

Like other popular Salomon sneakers favored by fashion people such as Hailey Bieber, these sporty shoes feature a lug outsole, giving them a distinctly outdoorsy, rugged appearance. Although pairing such chunky shoes with crisp white jeans might seem wrong, the contrast works surprisingly well, creating an outfit that reads confident and effortless.

If you're inspired to give white jeans a try this winter, keep scrolling because we've rounded up the best pairs of white denim as well as chunky black sneakers to pair with them.

