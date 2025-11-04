Okay, Noted—the Most Elegant Dresser I Follow Just Traded In Her Dark-Wash Denim for This Controversial Color Trend

When it comes to denim trends of 2025, it's clear that dark-rinse indigo jeans are among the top styles to wear. However, if you want to appear as if you're "in the know" by wearing something a bit less expected, then white jeans are the answer. Yes, you read that right, white jeans, the style you know and love for spring and summer, are making a statement for winter. And if anyone is to cosign the trend, it's fashion icon Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
Yesterday, Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram to share a few recent moments from her photo album, many of which featured her latest looks. Out of eight mirror selfies, two of them showed her wearing white-jeans outfits. One featured a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg white jeans, and the other was a slimmer pair with a straight-leg silhouette. Both times, she paired the pants with a black leather jacket—one a funnel-neck bomber and the other a long coat—proving that white jeans and a black leather jacket are a foolproof pairing. She then finished her look with sleek pointed-toe heels and a leather bag, adding to the overall elevated aesthetic.
The main takeaway here is that everyone should discard the outdated notion that you can't and shouldn't wear white jeans after Labor Day. The denim wash is now embraced by editors, celebrities, and stylists alike as a great alternative when black tailored trousers or blue jeans become tiresome. But it's important to note that the key to making them suitable for cold weather is to pair them with chunky sweaters or heavy outerwear and complete the look with accessories that are both refined and understated. Without further ado, keep scrolling to see Huntington-Whiteley's outfits and shop similar pieces that will help you re-create her chic white-jeans ensembles.
Get Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Look
ZARA
Faux Leather Jacket With Tabs
Zara just dropped this chic leather jacket. Run before it's sold out.
Everlane
The Cozy Rib Long-Sleeve Tee
This ribbed knit looks a lot like the one Huntington-Whiteley layered under her long leather jacket.
AGOLDE
90's Mid Rise Loose Jeans
It girls love Agolde's 90's jeans because of their flattering fit and vintage appeal.
The Row
Liisa Snake Pumps
These are even more rich-looking IRL.
Freja New York
Jane Bag
If you love the look of The Row's Edith bag, then this style is for you.
